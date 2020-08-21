Players to watch this year in fall high school sports

After months of speculation, meetings and changes, the fall sports season is finally set to begin.

While there are still questions about exactly what the season will entail, practices were set to begin Aug. 17 for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country.

Here are some athletes in the area to focus on during the ever-changing fall sports season.

Badger Boys Cross-Country

Only one member of the Badger cross-country team qualified for state last year, and even more impressively, that lone runner was just a sophomore.

Now back for his junior year, Logan Wade will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2020 season. Whether there is a state championship meet or not, by the end of the season, do not be surprised if Wade’s name is at the top of various leader boards across the cross-country landscape.

Badger Girls Cross-Country

Ever since she first stepped on campus, Ava Trent has been one of the best runners in Badger school history. As a freshman in 2017, Trent set the Badger girls cross-country school record by running a 19:42 during the Sectional meet, peaking near the end of the season.