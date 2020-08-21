Players to watch this year in fall high school sports

After months of speculation, meetings and changes, the fall sports season is finally set to begin.
While there are still questions about exactly what the season will entail, practices were set to begin Aug. 17 for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country.
Here are some athletes in the area to focus on during the ever-changing fall sports season.
Badger Boys Cross-Country
Only one member of the Badger cross-country team qualified for state last year, and even more impressively, that lone runner was just a sophomore.
Now back for his junior year, Logan Wade will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2020 season. Whether there is a state championship meet or not, by the end of the season, do not be surprised if Wade’s name is at the top of various leader boards across the cross-country landscape.
Badger Girls Cross-Country
Ever since she first stepped on campus, Ava Trent has been one of the best runners in Badger school history. As a freshman in 2017, Trent set the Badger girls cross-country school record by running a 19:42 during the Sectional meet, peaking near the end of the season.
While Trent was not able to break her own record as a sophomore or a junior, heading into her senior year this fall, it would not be much of a surprise to see her beat her previous top time.
Badger Girls Golf
Over the past four seasons, Holly Murphy completed a stellar career for the Badger girls golf team, leading the squad to plenty of championships and records along the way. However, the past two seasons saw another Murphy alongside, as younger sister Annie Murphy joined the team as a consistent No. 2 scorer.
With Holly gone, Annie Murphy will be in a prime position to take over the top spot on the Badger scorecard in her junior season. With three of last year’s five varsity players having graduated, Murphy will provide a level of stability for the inexperienced group.
Badger Girls Swim
Last fall, the Badger girls swim team saw four competitors earn a spot at the state meet, including Callie Ceshker, who qualified in four events, including two individual events, and as part of two relay teams.
Only a freshman last year, Ceshker said she looked forward to making it back to the state meet in future seasons. And while her sophomore year may or may not feature a championship meet at the end, Ceshker will still be an important member of the Badger team.
Badger Girls Tennis
Zaya Iderzul finished the 2019 season as the state runner-up, losing a nail-biter in the state finals by a 2-6, 6-4, 5-7 score. While she was not crowned champion, the runner-up finish was the best in not only Badger tennis history, but the highest placement in the history of the Southern Lakes Conference.
Iderzul will be back on the court for Badger this season as a junior, and should be not only the best player on the Badger squad, but the top contender in the state, after Jordan Schifano, last year’s state title winner, graduated this past spring.
Big Foot/Williams Bay Boys Cross-Country
Last season’s BFWB boys cross-country team featured three solid freshman racers, with the standout among them being Evan Penniman.
Penniman was one of two runners from the ChiefDogs who broke the 20-minute mark last season. He clocked in a 19:40 at the Cam-Rock Invitational last September, and set the bar high for his potential throughout the remainder of his career.
Big Foot/Williams Bay Girls Cross-Country
With all three runners from last year’s varsity BFWB girls cross-country team having graduated, it is tough to say who will be this season’s top dog.
But with that uncertainty comes excitement. Throughout the first few weeks of the season, keep an eye on the entire ChiefDogs girls team to see who is able to separate themselves from the pack and lead the way in the 2020 season.
Big Foot/Williams Bay Girls Tennis
In the 2019 season, Big Foot/Williams Bay’s top doubles team of Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger made a deep playoff run, finishing in the top 16 at the state tournament to cap off a strong season.
While Heckert has since graduated, Gauger will be back this season as a junior. Whether she picks up where last season left off with a new doubles partner, or flies solo as a singles player, Gauger will certainly be an exciting player for the ChiefDogs this season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!