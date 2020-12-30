Referee shortage strained by coronavirus pandemic

With the basketball season just weeks away, he had to cancel his schedule of games, although he hoped he would be able to return later in the season.

After weeks of bedrest and more consultations with his doctor, Jerominski was able to begin refereeing again in mid-December.

He said that after his first game back he felt a bit fatigued, which could be a side effect of the reduction in lung capacity due to the coronavirus, or it could just be a byproduct of not officiating a basketball game since the previous February in his longest layoff in many years.

Even if means being bit more tired, Jerominski said he’s elated to return to the gym.

“I couldn’t wait to get back on the court,” Jerominski said. “Some guys work for money, I do it because I love the game.”

Miles admitted that while scheduling has been challenging so far, he does not know whether January and February will become better or worse.

On one hand, he said that while his typical pool of officials has decreased, he has heard from a few referees that he has not worked with before that are looking to pick up a bit of extra work to be sure to hit the required number of games to qualify for the postseason.