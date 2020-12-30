Referee shortage strained by coronavirus pandemic

The number of high school referees has been decreasing during the past several years.
After hitting a peak of 9,615 officials licensed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association across all sports in the 2003-04 school year, there were nearly 1,000 fewer by the 2018-19 seasons with 8,693.
Those declining numbers have been further exacerbated by the coronavirus.
According to WIAA Director of Communications Todd Clark, the number of winter sports officials has dropped by 23%, meaning that nearly one out of every four referees has stepped away this season.
With fewer officials participating, local schools and conferences have had issues making sure every game on their schedule is assigned with enough referees.
As the season has progressed, and more officials have dropped out, the situation has gotten worse.
“I’m almost afraid to answer my phone or open emails,” said Southern Lakes Conference commissioner Pat Miles. “The worst I’ve had is seven in one day. Some of those were for that night.”
One of the referees that stepped away before the season began is Mike Rupnow, a former principal and athletic director from Racine who has been officiating basketball, baseball and softball games for more than 20 years.
Rupnow describes himself as someone who loves officiating because it allows him to stay connected with the schools, coaches and athletes in the area. But as a 65-year-old who has newborn grandchildren that he hoped to see around the holiday season, he said he needed to take all the precautions he could.
So he put down his whistle for the season.
“Even though I know they took a lot of steps to make the risks low, you just don’t know,” rupnow said. “I haven’t got it yet, but I wasn’t willing to take that risk.”
Not all officials have cancelled their schedules voluntarily, though.
Joel Jerominski has been a volleyball and basketball official in southern Wisconsin for the past 16 years. He said he was bummed out when the coronavirus canceled non-school basketball leagues and tournaments this past summer.
He was excited to be able to get back into officiating this fall during the volleyball season, and he said he was able to stay an adequate distance away from coaches and players while also avoiding any issues with mask-wearing compliance.
Shortly after the volleyball season concluded in early November, Jerominski noticed a cough developing. As someone with a history of sinus infections, he assumed that was all it was, but a trip to his doctor confirmed that he had come down with Covid-19.
With the basketball season just weeks away, he had to cancel his schedule of games, although he hoped he would be able to return later in the season.
After weeks of bedrest and more consultations with his doctor, Jerominski was able to begin refereeing again in mid-December.
He said that after his first game back he felt a bit fatigued, which could be a side effect of the reduction in lung capacity due to the coronavirus, or it could just be a byproduct of not officiating a basketball game since the previous February in his longest layoff in many years.
Even if means being bit more tired, Jerominski said he’s elated to return to the gym.
“I couldn’t wait to get back on the court,” Jerominski said. “Some guys work for money, I do it because I love the game.”
Miles admitted that while scheduling has been challenging so far, he does not know whether January and February will become better or worse.
On one hand, he said that while his typical pool of officials has decreased, he has heard from a few referees that he has not worked with before that are looking to pick up a bit of extra work to be sure to hit the required number of games to qualify for the postseason.
On the other hand, as Southern Lakes Conference schools are forced to cancel games because of coronavirus shutdowns, that means there will be more games scheduled in the second half of the season which could make the official shortage seem even more dire.
Rescheduling games has been the biggest issue for Williams Bay. Athletic director Mike Coolidge said that he did not have too much of an issue setting up a schedule at the start of the season, but as more and more games have been postponed, it’s been increasingly challenging.
“Because we’ve had to change games too quickly, getting games right away, it’s difficult to get officials that are available when you need them,” Coolidge said.
Over at another school on the west end of Geneva Lake, finding officials has not been much of an issue.
Big Foot co-athletic director Mike Welden says that with some schools in the area offering fewer junior varsity squads than normal, and other schools in the Madison and Milwaukee area not hosting games at all, it has not been more difficult to fill the school’s needs.
“I don’t want to jinx it, but so far that’s been pretty smooth,” Welden said.