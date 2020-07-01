Schools outline plan to return to sports

Starting in early July, high school sports around the Lake Geneva area will be back in action for the first time in more than three months.

In mid-March, the state’s “Safer At Home” order cancelled all interscholastic athletics for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. With the 2020-21 year beginning on July 1, it is now up to school discretion to determine exactly how sports will resume.

The first option for schools to consider is whether they want to hold a spring season. When spring sports were cancelled in April, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that districts could choose to hold a shortened spring season in the month of July, ranging from just practices all the way up to hosting games or tournaments.

At Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay, none of the spring teams will compete in games or scrimmages against other teams, but they will have other avenues to hit the field.

For Williams Bay, the baseball and softball teams will be hosting practices from July 1 to July 24. Athletic director Mike Coolidge said that the opportunity to host games was offered to the spring coaches and players, but not enough players were interested in the idea.