Schools outline plan to return to sports

Starting in early July, high school sports around the Lake Geneva area will be back in action for the first time in more than three months.
In mid-March, the state’s “Safer At Home” order cancelled all interscholastic athletics for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to combat the spread of the coronavirus. With the 2020-21 year beginning on July 1, it is now up to school discretion to determine exactly how sports will resume.
The first option for schools to consider is whether they want to hold a spring season. When spring sports were cancelled in April, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that districts could choose to hold a shortened spring season in the month of July, ranging from just practices all the way up to hosting games or tournaments.
At Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay, none of the spring teams will compete in games or scrimmages against other teams, but they will have other avenues to hit the field.
For Williams Bay, the baseball and softball teams will be hosting practices from July 1 to July 24. Athletic director Mike Coolidge said that the opportunity to host games was offered to the spring coaches and players, but not enough players were interested in the idea.
In addition, all of the other the Bulldog teams will be allowed to hold their typical five summer contact days throughout July, with some extra rules instituted depending on the sport, given the coronavirus pandemic.
“Coaches are making schedules now. We’re moving forward. There will be, of course, some protocol guidelines and things like that for safety,” Coolidge said.
Big Foot spring sport coaches are also drawing up practice schedules, according to school district administrator Doug Parker.
The Chiefs are offering their typical summer strength and conditioning program beginning on July 6. Those workouts are open to any Big Foot student, whether they play any sports at the school or not.
In order to be sure athletes and coaches are following proper social distancing guidelines, the workouts will be held outdoors at Big Foot’s new athletic complex, which will allow everyone involved to keep a safe distance.
Parker also says that the intention of those sessions is to get the athletes used to working out again, after so much time away because of the quarantine.
“As a coaching staff, we talked about re-acclimating and getting kids back in shape as our number-one priority first, and then skill development second,” Parker said.
For Badger, spring sports teams will not be holding any additional practices in July, according to athletic director Jim Kluge. However, just like any of the other sports, spring teams will be able to utilize the five summer contact days to practice.
At the WIAA level, as well as the local level, the fall sports seasons are still set to begin in early August as scheduled, although that is subject to change if the situation changes throughout the month of July.
Things may not be exactly back to normal for the local high school athletes, but the first steps are being taken to returning to the status quo.
