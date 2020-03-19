Search begins for next Big Foot athletic director

With Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins announcing his retirement two weeks ago, the school district is now tasked with finding his successor in the school’s first athletic director search in 20 years.

Once the Big Foot school board accepts Collins’ resignation during a meeting on March 16, the search for the next athletic director will begin in earnest.

District Administrator Doug Parker says that he hopes the process to fill the vacant position will be completed within the next two months.

“Hopefully we’ll have somebody in place by probably May 1, would be my guess, depending on how the rest of the staffing needs turn out,” Parker said.

Collins said that he does not plan to be part of the interviewing and hiring process, because he does not want his personal bias to enter into the equation. Given his active role as a past president of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, Collins knows many of the athletic directors around the region and the state.

Whenever the new employee is brought on, there may be changes to the job description for the next athletic director.