Search begins for next Big Foot athletic director

With Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins announcing his retirement two weeks ago, the school district is now tasked with finding his successor in the school’s first athletic director search in 20 years.
Once the Big Foot school board accepts Collins’ resignation during a meeting on March 16, the search for the next athletic director will begin in earnest.
District Administrator Doug Parker says that he hopes the process to fill the vacant position will be completed within the next two months.
“Hopefully we’ll have somebody in place by probably May 1, would be my guess, depending on how the rest of the staffing needs turn out,” Parker said.
Collins said that he does not plan to be part of the interviewing and hiring process, because he does not want his personal bias to enter into the equation. Given his active role as a past president of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, Collins knows many of the athletic directors around the region and the state.
Whenever the new employee is brought on, there may be changes to the job description for the next athletic director.
Collins spent most of his career at Big Foot in a dual role as both a physical education teacher and athletic director. Parker says that the district will likely look to fill the vacancy with an athletic director who also serves as an assistant principal, which Tim Collins has done over the past few years.
As such, the new athletic director’s salary will not necessarily be the same as Collins’ $78,954 yearly income.
While the job may end up being a bit different, Collins’ 34 years of experience will put him in the perfect position to be a mentor to his replacement. He plans to show the new hire the ropes, because over the past 20 years at Big Foot, Collins has been the only one to perform most of the duties involved with running a smooth game-day operation.
After two decades being part of the Big Foot community, Collins wants to make sure the Chiefs fans still enjoy the quality experience they have been accustomed to.
“It is my goal to have a smooth transition. I’ve put too much time in here to just walk away and not leave it in good hands,” Collins said.
Officials at Big Foot believe the job will be seen as an attractive position, thanks to the 2018 public voter referendum that has led to the construction of top-of-the-line outdoor fields and courts.
“They’ve got brand new facilities second to none in southern Wisconsin; it’s all theirs,” Collins said.