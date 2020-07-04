Search for Big Foot athletic director on hold

When Big Foot began its search for a new athletic director in early March, school officials hoped they would have their new hire in place by late May. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused delays that have left the search currently on hold.

School district administrator Doug Parker says that while the district had made some progress in the hiring process, he and the school board felt that finalizing a plan to reopen the schools for fall took precedent over the athletic director search.

“It’s still on hold right now, until I get through the reopening plan. The board has given me some directive based upon that,” Parker said.

Until the hiring process is complete, Parker will assume the responsibilities of the athletic director.

In late April, Parker said he had narrowed a field of 55 applicants down to 14 candidates for a first round of interviews, which was already an unusual hiring process, with interviews to be held online rather than face-to-face.

