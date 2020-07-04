Search for Big Foot athletic director on hold

When Big Foot began its search for a new athletic director in early March, school officials hoped they would have their new hire in place by late May. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused delays that have left the search currently on hold.
School district administrator Doug Parker says that while the district had made some progress in the hiring process, he and the school board felt that finalizing a plan to reopen the schools for fall took precedent over the athletic director search.
“It’s still on hold right now, until I get through the reopening plan. The board has given me some directive based upon that,” Parker said.
Until the hiring process is complete, Parker will assume the responsibilities of the athletic director.
In late April, Parker said he had narrowed a field of 55 applicants down to 14 candidates for a first round of interviews, which was already an unusual hiring process,
with interviews to be held online rather than face-to-face.
Tranquil yard
The backyard at 324 Sage St. includes a pond containing koi, a colorful type of fish originating in Japan. Birds and frogs also populate the verdant oasis.
Dee Fiske
Dee Fiske is selling her property at 324 Sage St. to retire in a warmer climate. Aside from one of Lake Geneva’s oldest homes, the land also contains a separate studio/office building, seen her beyond the trellis.
Frogs in the koi pond
Frogs and koi swim in this water feature in the backyard of Dee Fiske’s home.
Alive with floral colors
Situated on two city lots, the home at 324 Sage. St is surrounded by floral beauty.
Daisies
RIGHT: No backyard garden oasis is complete without daisies.
Pretty in the rain
A flower in the backyard at 324 Sage St.
Kitchen addition
In plain view from this angle is the kitchen addition, which comes off to the left of the original house. The addition has sliding doors that open onto the deck. Dee Fiske had the kitchen and deck installed, as well as everything in the yard, even the trees.
Spacious
Perhaps the most spacious room in the home is the kitchen — but it might feel that way due to the large windows overlooking the yard.
Historic detail
While Dee Fiske made updates throughout the historic home, she also kept various aspects that retain its charm, like the original wooden support beams that now detail the kitchen.
William was here
Dee Fiske kept the original door to her basement. In the door, below the sliding lock, is etched “Wm. Alexander.” William Alexander was the original owner of the home, a barrel maker who worked at the grist mill down the road. Today, that mill is the Geneva Lake Museum.
Chimney
Upstairs, the brick from the chimney remains exposed. Dee Fiske said she made numerous repairs to the home over the last 35 years, including its chimney, roof and foundation.
Lizzie's Lodgings
Currently at her home, Dee Fiske is running a bed-and-breakfast named after Lizzie, her 10-year-old Schnauzer. Guests stay on the second floor.
Old time charm
Another second-floor guest room at 324 Sage St.
Fire up the stove
Dee Fiske has a wood-burning stove in her living room.
Dining comfort
The dining room at 324 Sage St., which opens into the living room.
The view from the deck
Karen Strey Rappaport, the agent handling the listing, said there was once talk that this could become a parking lot. When Dee Fiske purchased the property at 324 Sage St., she created her own private oasis.
Can you hear the frogs?
It is obvious why Dee Fiske has this ornament on her deck coffee table — frogs are often singing in the backyard.
Surrounded by nature
Dee Fiske stands near the edge of her koi pond.
Allium seeds
Seed are forming on the alliums in Dee Fiske’s yard.
