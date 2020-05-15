Seniors grapple with a changing final sports season

When the initial “Safer At Home” order was put in place in mid-March, for a time it seemed like the spring sports season might continue on as scheduled after a short delay.
At the time, senior athletes from around the Lake Geneva area expressed their disappointment at the prospects of a bumpy season, but still held out hope that their final campaign would continue mostly as planned.
Now, more than a month later, that hope has been shattered, after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association cancelled all spring sports. However, the WIAA did loosely plan the possibility of a 30-day consolation season in the month of July, if current restrictions have been loosened, giving the seniors a shred of hope left to cling to.
On the Williams Bay softball team, seniors Cassie Silverman and Hannah Rabenhorst were disappointed at the thought of a delayed season, so the cancelled season has been even harder on the pair.
In an attempt at some normalcy, the two seniors have stayed in close contact with their teammates and coaches through social media, which has helped soften the blow of missing out.
“One of the biggest parts of the season is the team, so if I can still talk to my teammates, it’s really nice,” Rabenhorst said.
In fact, the players have been kicking around the idea of holding a socially-distanced meetup so they can catch up and enjoy some of that in-person camaraderie they have been missing.
Both players say they have been doing some general workouts, like running, but have not been keeping up with any sport-specific drills since the season has been cancelled. But if the July season were to come around, it would give them the needed enthusiasm to get back into things quickly.
For Silverman, with all the added stresses of online schooling, missed socializing and other side-effects of the shutdown, being able to play that shortened season would go a long way in boosting morale in the area.
“I think being able to come together because of the game would make a lot of people happy right now,” Silverman said.
When news of the season’s delay first hit, Badger golfer Carter Parent knew deep down that a cancellation would shortly follow. That did not make it easier for him to handle, though.
“This whole time, I had a feeling that the season was going to be canceled, but when I finally heard it, I was pretty upset, because I missed out on my favorite time of the year,” Parent said.
While the Badger golf team’s streak of five straight state championship meet berths will be delayed for a year, the overall situation could be worse for golfers like Parent, the team’s lone senior.
Parent was looking forward to his senior season, and even though it’s tough to replace that, he says that since the golf courses around the state reopened April 24, he has been able to play a few rounds with his teammates.
With a sport like golf, it is easy to play frequently long after graduating high school, and Parent says he is still practicing as often as normal to keep improving on his skills. As a result, if the shortened July season came to fruition, Parent and the Badgers would be in peak form.
“Any competitive golf right now that lets me play with my team would be awesome,” he said. “I am ready for when it does happen, and I think our team is, too.”
Badger tennis player Angel Perez had been working hard over the past few seasons to raise his game, and he was excited for the chance to see that improvement come out on the court in his senior season.
Instead, the hard work paid off in a different way, as Perez earned a spot on the University of Wisconsin-Superior tennis team to continue his career at the collegiate level.
Even with the high school season cancelled, Perez says he’s been practicing more since hearing about his college tennis opportunity than he was when he still expected a season to be played.
Perez says he misses practicing and playing alongside his teammates like he used to, but being able to talk with them online has lessened that disappointment.
“It’s been a lot easier to deal with this situation with my teammates, because we’re all close with each other,” Perez said.
However, he still holds out hope that he will get a shot to suit up for Badger one final time in July. If that happens, Perez likes his team’s odds of winning, no matter what the altered competition looks like.
“That would mean everything to me, even if it was just one match,” Perez said. “Badger is ready to take any team down.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!