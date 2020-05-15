Seniors grapple with a changing final sports season

Both players say they have been doing some general workouts, like running, but have not been keeping up with any sport-specific drills since the season has been cancelled. But if the July season were to come around, it would give them the needed enthusiasm to get back into things quickly.

For Silverman, with all the added stresses of online schooling, missed socializing and other side-effects of the shutdown, being able to play that shortened season would go a long way in boosting morale in the area.

“I think being able to come together because of the game would make a lot of people happy right now,” Silverman said.

When news of the season’s delay first hit, Badger golfer Carter Parent knew deep down that a cancellation would shortly follow. That did not make it easier for him to handle, though.

“This whole time, I had a feeling that the season was going to be canceled, but when I finally heard it, I was pretty upset, because I missed out on my favorite time of the year,” Parent said.

While the Badger golf team’s streak of five straight state championship meet berths will be delayed for a year, the overall situation could be worse for golfers like Parent, the team’s lone senior.