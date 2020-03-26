Seven Chiefs earn all-conference recognition

Seven Big Foot athletes made it onto the winter sports all-conference teams from the Rock Valley Conference, with girls basketball star Reagan Courier picking up the highest honors of the group by making first team.

Courier is far from a newcomer to the all-Rock Valley teams. She made the grade all four years of her career, garnering honorable mention as a freshman, second team as a sophomore and first team last season as a junior.

The 5-foot-8 guard was the Chiefs’ top scorer with 13.5 points per game, as well as placing second on the team in assists per game, third in steals per game and third in rebounds per game as the team’s best all-around player.

Two more Big Foot girls joined Courier in making all-conference, as sisters Lydia Larson and Viola Larson both earned honorable mention.

Viola, a senior, makes the honorable mention team for the second year in a row. But Lydia, a sophomore, is making her first all-Rock Valley team.

Viola earned her way onto the list by being the Chiefs’ most tenacious defender the past two seasons. This year, she finished second on the team in steals with 47 and first in blocks with 20, as well as placing first with 6.4 rebounds per game.