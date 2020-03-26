Seven Chiefs earn all-conference recognition

Seven Big Foot athletes made it onto the winter sports all-conference teams from the Rock Valley Conference, with girls basketball star Reagan Courier picking up the highest honors of the group by making first team.
Courier is far from a newcomer to the all-Rock Valley teams. She made the grade all four years of her career, garnering honorable mention as a freshman, second team as a sophomore and first team last season as a junior.
The 5-foot-8 guard was the Chiefs’ top scorer with 13.5 points per game, as well as placing second on the team in assists per game, third in steals per game and third in rebounds per game as the team’s best all-around player.
Two more Big Foot girls joined Courier in making all-conference, as sisters Lydia Larson and Viola Larson both earned honorable mention.
Viola, a senior, makes the honorable mention team for the second year in a row. But Lydia, a sophomore, is making her first all-Rock Valley team.
Viola earned her way onto the list by being the Chiefs’ most tenacious defender the past two seasons. This year, she finished second on the team in steals with 47 and first in blocks with 20, as well as placing first with 6.4 rebounds per game.
Lydia was awarded for her well-rounded skill set, ranking third on the team in scoring with six points per game, first in assists with 2.3 per game and first in steals with 2.2 per game.
Boys basketball
Two Big Foot sophomores made the boys all-conference team, as Gus Foster and Tyler Wilson earned honorable mention, both players earning their first all-Rock Valley honors.
Foster was one of the few Chiefs who came into the year with varsity experience. And it showed, as he was the team’s top scorer, averaging 15.4 points per game while also providing energy on defense.
Wilson shined in his first season of varsity action, scoring 9.5 points per game to rank third on the team, as well as being a solid post defender who matched up well against even the tallest centers Big Foot faced.
Wrestling
The Big Foot/Williams Bay wrestling team also saw a pair of honorable mention members, as Raul Rojas and Christian Carreno made the grade.
This is Rojas’ second straight year earning all-conference, after making the second team a season ago. For Carreno, this is the first time he has made the all-conference team.
The junior Rojas earned his all-conference spot, thanks to a strong season that culminated in his finishing fifth at the conference championship meet in the 145-pound weight class.
Carreno, a sophomore, finished one place better at the conference meet in fourth place in the 132-pound weight class.
WIAA Scholar Athletes
Each year, two seniors from each school across the state are honored for their achievements in both athletics and academics as part of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athletes awards. On the first Sunday of May each year, 16 boys and 16 girls are selected from the overall pool to receive the WIAA’s award.
This year’s nominees from Big Foot are Sam Dickerson and Viola Larson, both three-sport athletes.
Dickerson has been a key contributor to the football, basketball and baseball teams during his time at Big Foot, as well as earning a 3.43 GPA and volunteering in the community through the Fontana lobster boil, Walworth corn and brat fest, and youth football camps.
Larson has competed at the top level in cross country, basketball and track and field for the Chiefs, earning a 3.84 GPA and volunteering with the Salvation Army and Red Cross blood drives, while also being a part of Big Foot’s freshman mentoring program and National Honor Society.
