Six Bulldogs earn all-conference this spring

Six Williams Bay athletes earned all-conference accolades from the Trailways Conference south division this spring.
Baseball
Senior Sam Norton and junior Collin Kuiper both made the second team.
Norton was the team’s most well-rounded player, providing value both at the plate and on the mound. He led the team in extra-base hits, slugging percentage and RBIs, was second on the team in batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored, hits and steals, and struck out the fewest times.
Norton also pitched the second-most innings on the team, had the third-lowest ERA and WHIP, and struck out the second-most batters. Norton made the second team as a sophomore in 2019.
Kuiper was one of the team’s most sure-handed defenders in the infield. He registered the team’s top fielding percentage and made only one error during the season. He was also one of the Bulldogs’ best hitters, placing third in hits, batting average and slugging percentage, was second in walks, and fourth in on-base percentage and runs scored.
Sophomore Owen King was an honorable mention selection after leading the Bulldogs in many offensive categories and serving as the team’s best pitcher. He had the lowest ERA and most strikeouts while throwing the most innings.
Junior Cole Oertel also was an honorable mention pick. He was a defensive-minded centerfielder who made flashy diving catches and utilized his strong arm.
Softball
Sophomore Evelyn Hamberg had WBHS’s best all-conference placement of the spring, making the first team in her first season on varsity.
Hamberg led the Bulldogs in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, extra-base hits, runs scored and runs batted in. She also hit five home runs—the team’s only player to hit more than one.
Senior Annika Olson was named honorable mention. Olson was another strong hitter for the Bulldogs, leading the team in hits and batting average, while finishing second in on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and third in stolen bases and RBIs.