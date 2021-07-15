Six Bulldogs earn all-conference this spring

Six Williams Bay athletes earned all-conference accolades from the Trailways Conference south division this spring.

Baseball

Senior Sam Norton and junior Collin Kuiper both made the second team.

Norton was the team’s most well-rounded player, providing value both at the plate and on the mound. He led the team in extra-base hits, slugging percentage and RBIs, was second on the team in batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored, hits and steals, and struck out the fewest times.

Norton also pitched the second-most innings on the team, had the third-lowest ERA and WHIP, and struck out the second-most batters. Norton made the second team as a sophomore in 2019.

Kuiper was one of the team’s most sure-handed defenders in the infield. He registered the team’s top fielding percentage and made only one error during the season. He was also one of the Bulldogs’ best hitters, placing third in hits, batting average and slugging percentage, was second in walks, and fourth in on-base percentage and runs scored.

