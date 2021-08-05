Six locals compete in high school all-star competitions

Four Lake Geneva area athletes and two coaches competed in statewide all-star games last month.
Williams Bay receiver Jake Oertel played for the South team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Eight Player All-Star Game in Oshkosh on July 16.
Heading into the event, Oertel admitted he was questioning his decision to practice and play for a week with a group of guys that he did not really know. But despite his initial trepidation, Oertel said being around people he did not know was his favorite part of the event.
“When we weren’t on the field, our thing was game nights, like card game nights,” Oertel said. “We spent hours, one night we didn’t go to bed until 1 o’clock because we were all playing games and laughing. Definitely a memory I won’t forget.”
The South all-stars bunked in the dorms at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, learned a 20-page playbook, and practiced twice a day for three days.
The grueling work paid off as the South defeated the North squad 35-16.
After a slow first half the North led 8-7. The South team found its groove in the second half, outscoring the North 28-8.
Oertel made his mark on the game with 7:08 remaining, scoring the game’s final touchdown on a 10-yard catch from quarterback Dylan Ackermann. He was the only player on the South with more than one catch and the only one with a receiving score. On defense, Oertel had one tackle, one sack and one forced fumble.
The three days of bonding helped the South not only dominate on the field, but celebrate heartily on the sideline.
“After every touchdown and good play, we were all hype, giving each other shoulder bumps and chest bumps and the coaches were going crazy,” Oertel said.
Basketball
Five local players participated in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games on July 14-15 in the Wisconsin Dells.
Badger’s Macie Todd was the lone area girl player. She was on the Division 1 South squad, which lost 93-73 to the North on July 14. Todd scored three points in the defeat.
On the boys side, Williams Bay was represented in the Division 4 game by players Ben Venteicher and Jaden Randall, and coaches Troy Nottestad and Nate Borgen.
Randall said every player on the team knew at least one or two others through either AAU or high school play. The Bulldogs had two former opponents that were suddenly teammates: fellow all-Trailways Conference star Tyler Oswald of Parkview and Antuan Nesbitt of Racine’s Prairie School. Prairie knocked the Bulldogs out of the postseason.
“He booted Williams Bay out of the playoffs, and it was fun to be able to play with him after seeing how good he was against us and how much better he made our team,” Randall said.
Despite practicing, eating their meals together, and going on a handful of outings in the Dells, the players and coaches still yearned for more time together.
“I actually wish we had a couple more days to get to know each other as a group,” Nottestad said. “The time went kind of fast, we put a lot of stuff in the two and a half days.”
The team’s tight-knit bond paid dividends on the court, as the Red team defeated the White squad 127-117.
Nottestad and Borgen had an obvious impact on the game, while both Bay players also made their mark. Venteicher scored two points and Randall added five, including a three-pointer.
The players loved that they were able to finish their high school careers in front of a packed house—something they had not seen for more than a year.
“Because of Covid, we didn’t get as many people as we wanted,” Randall said. “It was nice seeing all those people in the stands watching our game.”