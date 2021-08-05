Six locals compete in high school all-star competitions

Four Lake Geneva area athletes and two coaches competed in statewide all-star games last month.

Williams Bay receiver Jake Oertel played for the South team in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Eight Player All-Star Game in Oshkosh on July 16.

Heading into the event, Oertel admitted he was questioning his decision to practice and play for a week with a group of guys that he did not really know. But despite his initial trepidation, Oertel said being around people he did not know was his favorite part of the event.

“When we weren’t on the field, our thing was game nights, like card game nights,” Oertel said. “We spent hours, one night we didn’t go to bed until 1 o’clock because we were all playing games and laughing. Definitely a memory I won’t forget.”

The South all-stars bunked in the dorms at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, learned a 20-page playbook, and practiced twice a day for three days.

The grueling work paid off as the South defeated the North squad 35-16.

After a slow first half the North led 8-7. The South team found its groove in the second half, outscoring the North 28-8.