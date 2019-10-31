The soccer postseason tournament began Oct. 22, but neither Badger nor Big Foot/Williams Bay was able to advance past the regional round.
Badger
Badger’s soccer squad was bounced in the first round of the playoffs when the team fell 4-2 against Oconomowoc on Oct. 22.
The Raccoons were able to get on the board first, as Cameron Hardesty scored in the seventh minute off an assist from Xavier Bishop. Bishop was able to net a goal of his own before halftime at the 32nd minute mark to put Oconomowoc up 2-0.
Daniel Brennecke put Oconomowoc up 3-0 with a 53rd-minute goal, before Badger was able to get on the board in the 62nd minute off the foot of O.J. Diaz.
The Raccoons scored their final goal in the 77th minute when Hardesty picked up his second goal of the contest.
Badger wrapped up the scoring in the 81st minute when Henry Blay scored, with an assist from Noel Suarez.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs hosted a home playoff game Oct. 22 when Milwaukee School of Languages made the trip down to Walworth. The home squad was successful, picking up a 2-1 win to stay alive.
In their second game on Oct. 24, the ChiefDogs faced perennial title contender Catholic Memorial. The top team showed its strength in a 5-0 victory that ended the season for Big Foot/Williams Bay.