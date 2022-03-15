Avoiding mistakes will be the key to success for Williams Bay softball

The Williams Bay softball team went 8-13 overall and 2-6 in the Trailways-South Conference in 2021. Jeff Keuspert, a fifth grade teacher at Williams Bay Elementary School, has been the head coach for Williams Bay softball for going on 22 years, said there is plenty of room for improvement.

The Bulldogs return six players in total and four starters. The four starters include senior catcher/infielder Emily Guager, who Kuespert called an “absolute stud,” junior Evelyn Hamberg, senior Vinny Robbins and sophomore AnnMarie Cates.

Hamberg was second on the team last season with 32 hits followed by Gauger with 30 that included 24 singles, five doubles and one triple. Hamberg led the Bulldogs with five home runs and 28 RBIs. Cates had 18 hits and Robbins finished with 13 hits and 15 RBIs in 21 games played.

In the squared circle, Cates pitched 70/2/3 innings, going 6-8 with 63 strikeouts.

Offense wasn’t the issue for the Bulldogs with a team .495 on-base-percentage. Shaky defense was the team’s biggest issue. The team made 55 errors in total on the season.

“We have to shore up the defense,” Kuespert said. “With only four starters coming back, we’re going to go through some growing pains with learning and in game action at the varsity level as opposed to the rec department level.”

Kuespert wound up taking the Williams Bay softball head coaching job shortly after college with the original intent or hope of coaching baseball. But since then, he said he has never looked back.

“Our goals are always try to eliminate mental mistakes,” he said. “Physical mistakes are going to happen. You’re going to throw the ball away, you’re going to drop and kick a ball and strikeout, but not being in the right spot at the right time, and missing signs are the mental mistakes that just can’t happen. But that goes for me too about just be mentally in the game with making the right calls at the right time, knowing the counts and what pitches to call. We want to get better every day. If you can improve yourself every day by 1%, by the end of the year you have improved quite a bit.”

The first scheduled game of the season for the Bulldogs is for March 24 and the first home game is set for March 31 against Parkview.

