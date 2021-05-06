Badger and Big Foot lose opening softball games

The Badger and Big Foot softball squads struggled out of the gate, both losing their first two games of the season.
Badger
The Badgers started the season with a pair of games against Elkhorn, losing the first game on the road 4-0 on April 27.
The team’s second game was even more in Elkhorn’s favor, as the Elks defeated the Badgers 7-0 in Lake Geneva on April 30.
Big Foot
Big Foot’s first game of the year came at home against Evansville on April 27, with the Blue Devils coming away with a 16-5 victory in six innings.
McFarland beat the Chiefs 10-0 in five innings on April 29 in Big Foot’s first road game of the year.