Badger softball routes Delavan-Darien

Both the Badger and Delavan-Darien softball teams find themselves at the bottom of the Southern Lakes Conference. But Badger seems to have found a rhythm as the season whines down, winning three of their last five games so far all in the month of May including a 14-1 victory over Delavan-Darien on Tuesday, May 10.

“We had a really nice game,” Badger softball coach Glen York said. “We hit well and we’re hoping to finish off the season on a win streak.”

Badger has now won three games on the season. Delavan-Darien remains winless. The Comets’ have scored a total of three runs all season and been outscored 235-3 in 14 games, 205 of those runs in conference games.

“I have so much respect for them (Delavan-Darien),” he said. “I have been there before where you only get one or two wins and it’s tough.”

Injuries have plagued the Badger softball team throughout the season, but York couldn’t be prouder of his team.

“We’re basically down to nine-in-a-half players,” he said. “It has been a tough year injury wise, but this team may as well be the best team as far as comradery and supporting each other.”

The support was out in full force for the Badgers on senior night with seniors Natalie Ransom, Emma Thomas, Leah Sanders and Grace Parker being recognized prior the game.

Badger freshman Lylla Metcalf pitched a complete game tallying nine strikeouts with only two hits allowed.

Metcalf led off the bottom of the first for the Badgers with a single. She scored on a passed ball during freshman Lacey Behm’s at bat. She reached on an error allowing Sanders to come around to score. Parker hit an RBI double and sophomore Ally Weber laid down a successful suicide squeeze to score the fourth and final run of the first inning.

After the Comets’ scored one unearned run in the top half of the second, the Badgers responded by adding two more on an RBI double by Sanders and an RBI single from Parker to make it 6-1.

The Badgers’ offense was already clicking on all cylinders’ prior the fourth inning, but they were able to really break the game open scoring eight runs on six hits to extend their lead to 13 and ultimately winning the game by a mercy rule.

“They have never given up and never have gotten down on each other,” York said. “We have been getting better and that’s what we want to do. I’m proud of them.”

Tuesday, May 10 scores:

Softball: Big Foot 15, Whitewater 5,

Baseball: Badger 5, Woodstock (IL) 1.

Baseball: Edgerton 13, Big Foot 1.

