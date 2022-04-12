Badger softball swept in doubleheader by Elkhorn

It was an offensive struggle for the Badger softball team against the undefeated Elkhorn Elks Tuesday night, April 12, losing 10-1 in the first game and 10-0 in the second game of the doubleheader.

Badger’s record falls to 0-6 so far on the season.

Elkhorn has outscored their opponents 70-1 and have yet to allow an earned run in four games.

After Badger sophomore pitcher Ally Weber got Elkhorn’s leadoff hitter to ground out to begin the game, a walk and a RBI double by Elkhorn’s Macy Rocha got the first run across for the Elks in the first. Later in the inning, an RBI single by Kenzie Calvillo and sacrifice bunt by Grace Larson gave the Elks a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

After a three-up, three-down bottom half of the first inning for the Badgers at the plate, they were able to take capitalize in the bottom of the second. Senior Natalie Ransom got a one out single to center. A groundout followed, but Ransom was able to advance to third on an error by the Elkhorn defense. Badger sophomore Jazmine Laubinger was able to what no team has been able to do early in the season and that was drive in a run against the Elks. She singled on a line drive to right field to allow Ransom to cross home plate and get the Badgers on the board down 3-1 at the end of the second inning.

A three-run home run over the left field fence by Elkhorn’s Ari Schlepp increased their lead to 6-1 in the top half the third.

Badger freshman Lylla Metcalf reached base on a single in the bottom half of the inning, but no runs were scored.

After a scoreless fourth, Elkhorn went back to work at the plate in the fifth. Rocha led off the inning with a double to right field, which was immediately followed by an RBI double by Schlepp. That lead stretched to 9-1 just one batter later on a two-run single to centerfield by Larson. Larson added to their tally in the top of the seventh on another RBI single.

Schlepp went 2-for-2 at the plate with RBIs. Larson also went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and one walk. Rocha and Calvillo each had one RBI. Lauren Trottier pitched a complete seven innings allowing four hits, one run, one walk while striking out four.

Ransom led the Badgers with two hits, going 2-for-3 and one run scored. Laubinger and Metcalf each had one hit. Weber pitched four innings allowing eight runs seven earned, on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Metcalf finished out the game in relief, pitching three innings. She allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Game 2:

Elkhorn 10, Badger 0.

Badger had three hits. Ransom had a double, senior Leah Sanders and Laubinger each had a single. Trottier was back on in the squared circle for Elks in the second game, in which she struck out five batters in five innings.

