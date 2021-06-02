Badgers lose 4-1 pitchers' duel against Waterford

Badger senior Brooke Challe pitched well, but the Badgers lost to Waterford 4-1 at hone on May 25.

Waterford started the game with three straight singles and took a 2-0 lead. But Challe responded with three straight strikeouts to end the first inning, and recorded three more strikeouts in the second inning.

Badger got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when senior Lace Atkinson hit a solo home run over the left centerfield fence, cutting the deficit to 2-1 .

After Challe struck out the first batter in the third inning, Waterford’s Kyra Schuerman beat out an infield single. Rylie Schaaf then singled to the outfield that was misplayed, allowing Schuerman to score to make it 3-1. A popup and another strikeout ended the damage for the inning.

Despite trailing 3-1 after three innings, Challe had eight strikeouts. The senior pitcher is not a flame-throwing fastball specialist, but her pitches have enough movement to keep opponents on edge.

“When we’ve had bad innings, it’s not been her,” said head coach Glen York, “She’s done everything we’ve asked and more.”

Neither team scored in the next two innings.