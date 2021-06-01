Big Foot and Bay softball finish games with same score

Big Foot and Williams Bay’s softball teams both played 5-4 games on May 25, with the Bulldogs winning against Fall River and the Chiefs losing to Edgerton.

Junior Vinny Robbins drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, while junior Emily Gauger and sophomore Evelyn Hamberg each scored two runs.

Pitchers Bryn Shea and AnnMarie Cates combined for the win. Shea, a senior, started, went 3⅓ innings and allowed two earned runs. Cates, a freshman, threw 3⅔ innings and allowed one earned run.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost a road game against Edgerton.

Big Foot struck first, scoring three runs in the third inning, but Edgerton jumped ahead with a four-run fourth inning. The Chiefs tied the game 4-4 by scoring one run in the fifth inning, but the Crimson Tide regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the narrow victory.

