Big Foot softball leaders miss opportunity for one more season

The past few seasons have been a trying time for the Big Foot softball program, with a 6-38 combined record over the past two seasons.
Despite last season’s 2-21 record, there was hope among the players for a bounce-back year this spring. The Chiefs were set to bring back most of their top contributors from the 2019 campaign, and the team was working hard throughout the offseason to take that step forward.
“Starting in January, we were running open gyms so we could get some extra reps in before the official season,” senior Riley Alness said. “Extra practice never hurt anyone.”
With a young squad overall, the team’s senior leaders took to heart the role that they were set to play in improving the team not just this season, but for seasons to come.
“I wanted to share my knowledge with the underclassman to prepare them for future seasons,” senior Kaleigh Baxter said.
However, those hopes and goals were dashed when in-person schooling and all extracurricular activities were suspended in mid-March, and then eventually cancelled altogether in mid-April.
Both Baxter and Alness used the word “devastated” to describe their initial feelings when hearing that their final softball season was over before it began. After spending the past few years bonding with teammates and foes alike, losing their last hurrah has left their softball careers feeling incomplete.
“It was heartbreaking, knowing that I would not get to play with some of my best friends again, and to also play against some players on the opposing team that I have grown a connection with,” Baxter said.
It’s not only the seniors on the team who were let down by the lost season, though.
Sophomore Riley Summers was Big Foot’s best player as a freshman, leading the team in most offensive categories and finishing sixth in the entire state with nine home runs on the year.
Summers has aspirations of continuing her softball career in college, and while an athlete’s junior season is typically when most recruiting occurs, she knew this spring would have been a critical stage in her development as a player.
“I knew it was going to be an important year, because it was a time of trial and error. If I messed up, I’d have time to fix it,” Summers said.
She may be one of the team’s younger players, but Summers was respected enough by her peers to be voted as one of the team captains alongside senior counterparts.
Before the season had been officially cancelled, Summers wanted to give her quarantined teammates something to do to both keep busy and hone their softball skills. To do so, she utilized a platform that most people outside of her generation would not think to use: Snapchat.
“In the middle end of March, I made videos on hitting drills, outfield drills, infield drills, and I went to the field and sent them to them, so if they wanted to still practice, they could,” Summers said.
She says it felt weird to try to teach her friends new tricks, and she did not want to seem like she was bossing them around. But she was excited to have the opportunity to help.
While the missed season does have its own impact on Summers, she feels even worse for her senior teammates, who will not have a chance to head out to the diamond next season like she will.
“I felt so bad. They didn’t know that the last game they’d ever play was going to be their last game,” she said.
However, all hope is not lost for the Big Foot senior softball players, as a proposal by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has set aside the month of July for an abbreviated season if the state’s restrictions would allow it.
There would not be any sort of playoffs, and one month pales in comparison to the typical two-and-a-half-month season. But the prospect of even a single game has the team’s seniors excited.
“It would mean the world to be able to get one last game before I move on to the next chapter of my life,” Baxter said.
Even if that shortened campaign does not come to pass, Alness found a bright side to the disappointment of the cancelled softball season.
“It has put in perspective that nothing in life is guaranteed, which makes me appreciate the past three years I had playing even more,” Alness said.
