Big Foot softball leaders miss opportunity for one more season

“In the middle end of March, I made videos on hitting drills, outfield drills, infield drills, and I went to the field and sent them to them, so if they wanted to still practice, they could,” Summers said.

She says it felt weird to try to teach her friends new tricks, and she did not want to seem like she was bossing them around. But she was excited to have the opportunity to help.

While the missed season does have its own impact on Summers, she feels even worse for her senior teammates, who will not have a chance to head out to the diamond next season like she will.

“I felt so bad. They didn’t know that the last game they’d ever play was going to be their last game,” she said.

However, all hope is not lost for the Big Foot senior softball players, as a proposal by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has set aside the month of July for an abbreviated season if the state’s restrictions would allow it.

There would not be any sort of playoffs, and one month pales in comparison to the typical two-and-a-half-month season. But the prospect of even a single game has the team’s seniors excited.