Big Foot softball puts on offensive clinic in win over Evansville

Both the Big Foot and Evansville softball team came into their game with similar overall records, including one win each in the Rock Valley Conference. In Big Foot’s two wins so far this season coming into the matchup, they had outscored their two opponents 32-5. That offense that put up those runs in those games was able to do it again in Tuesday’s, April 26 matchup, earning their third blowout win by a final score of 14-2.

“I liked seeing everybody pull through with their part,” Big Foot head softball coach KC Kroes said. “Everyone got on base and everyone scored. It’s hard to lose when everyone on the team is pulling together.”

Big Foot's offense came through with 11 hits, seven of which went for extra-bases.

In each of the four innings that Big Foot came up to bat due to the 10-run mercy rule, they scored multiple runs with their biggest inning coming in the first.

After Evansville got one run to cross home plate in the top of the inning, Big Foot went to work. Freshman Lilly Wolf lined a single up the middle to lead off the game. Senior Adalynn Quackenbush walked after she fouled off at least 10 pitches before getting a free pass to first base. Senior Riley Summers was hit by a pitch giving them the bases loaded with no outs and the Chiefs took advantage.

Freshman Holly Kynell, who also pitched in the game, hit a two-run single. One batter later, senior Mary Davenport got an RBI single that was followed by a two-run triple by senior Ally Ries. Their sixth and final run of inning came on a RBI groundout by senior Jenna McCarthy to give the Chiefs a 6-1 lead after one.

Big Foot added three runs in the second and two runs in the third, which included a solo home run to left-center field off the bat of Summers to make it 11-1 after three innings.

Summers finished 2-for-3 with a double and solo home run, freshman Lilly Wolf went 2-for-3 with a triple and a single. Ries, Quackenbush, Davenport, senior Hailey Bauman and senior Emma Nor all had hits.

Evansville added one more to their tally in the top of the fifth to bring them within 12 of Big Foot’s 14-2 lead, but the game was all but over with Big Foot’s offense clicking on all cylinders and Kynell having an outstanding afternoon in the squared circle.

“Holly throws great and hits her spots,” Kroes said. “She really makes them work for those hits.”

Kynell pitched five innings allowing just four hits, no earned runs and had five strikeouts. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a single.

Other scores from games on Tuesday, April 26

Softball:

Wetosha Central 6, Badger 3.

Horicon 16, Williams Bay 1.

Baseball:

East Troy 8, Big Foot 6.

