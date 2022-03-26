Big Foot softball returns 9 seniors, expects improvement

KC Kroes returns for her second season as Big Foot’s softball head coach and third with the program. Prior to taking over in 2021, she was a travel softball coach in Illinois for four years. She also serves as a Chemistry teacher at Big Foot high school.

Big Foot softball finished 3-16 last season with their third win and final win coming in a 13-0 rout over Whitewater in a WIAA regional game back on June 9, 2021. Their final game of the season came in the second round, with a loss to Jefferson 14-3 the following week, but that doesn’t mean momentum can’t be carried over with nine seniors coming back after graduating only one from a season ago.

“Riley Summers and Adalynn Quackenbush came in strong for us offensively last year and I am excited to see it continue,” Kroes said. “Riley led the team in batting average (.465), on base percentage (.549) and slugging (.884), and Adalynn led the team in RBI’s, driving in 30% of the team’s runs last season while hitting second for average (.422). Defensively, Mary Davenport was making the big plays for us in the outfield all season.”

Despite injuries having an effect on the team last year, Kroes was very pleased with how her girls came out and competed and expects that same level of competitiveness with this team given their experience playing together.

“The girls stepped up and played in positions that were not their primary spots, and adapted to changes that were constantly being thrown at the team,” she said. “The girls gained a lot of trust for each other as the rest of the team would support them through any mistakes in new situations. We have the advantage that we are keeping the same core group of girls that have worked together for four years now.”

Kroes is hopeful for more wins this season, but it’s never been about that because she’s well aware that if the team improves, so will the record.

“I want to give the girls the chance to comment on what they see happening at practice and games to contribute to the plan moving forward,” she said. “Our team goal this year is to always focus on what makes the team better. Softball is not an individual sport, and we cannot make it far in the season if we don't each do our part, wherever that is needed, and whenever that is needed”

