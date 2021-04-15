Big Foot softball starts season with new coach

Big Foot’s softball team will have a new coach in charge this spring as KC Kroes takes over.

Kroes has been a longtime travel softball coach, and her time as a teacher at BFHS will help ease the transition, but nonetheless she is coming into the team fresh.

“I’ve had almost all of them in class, so I’ve had a lot of contact with them. As far as softball, we were given 15 contact days, we’ve used probably 10 of them, so we’ve had 10 full practices where we’ve gotten together softball-wise,” Kroes said.

While the coach is new, Chiefs fans will have plenty of familiar faces on the field.

Even though nearly two years have passed since the end of the 2019 season, only six of the 18 players on that roster have graduated, so Big Foot will have plenty of experience back on the diamond this spring.

Most important among the returners is junior Riley Summers, who led the 2019 team in runs scored, RBIs, batting average and home runs as a freshman. In fact, her nine home runs ranked sixth in the state and the five girls ahead of her have since graduated.

