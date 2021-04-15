Big Foot softball starts season with new coach

Big Foot’s softball team will have a new coach in charge this spring as KC Kroes takes over.
Kroes has been a longtime travel softball coach, and her time as a teacher at BFHS will help ease the transition, but nonetheless she is coming into the team fresh.
“I’ve had almost all of them in class, so I’ve had a lot of contact with them. As far as softball, we were given 15 contact days, we’ve used probably 10 of them, so we’ve had 10 full practices where we’ve gotten together softball-wise,” Kroes said.
While the coach is new, Chiefs fans will have plenty of familiar faces on the field.
Even though nearly two years have passed since the end of the 2019 season, only six of the 18 players on that roster have graduated, so Big Foot will have plenty of experience back on the diamond this spring.
Most important among the returners is junior Riley Summers, who led the 2019 team in runs scored, RBIs, batting average and home runs as a freshman. In fact, her nine home runs ranked sixth in the state and the five girls ahead of her have since graduated.
Besides her dominance at the plate, Summers also brings plenty of leadership intangibles outside the game that led to her being voted a team captain prior to the last two seasons.
“It’s not just her softball, she’s a great person,” Kroes said. “Her mentality of hard work that got her here is definitely a great thing to have in the program because its rubbing off on everyone around her.”
Summers is far from the only key player from the 2019 team who is back in 2021. Pitcher Jocelyn Arnold will also play a major role, and Morgan Rego and Mary Davenport will be important players in the field for the Chiefs as well.
Even with an experienced roster, Big Foot will have a tough task ahead of them in their Rock Valley Conference schedule as they face perennial powerhouse Beloit Turner and other consistently solid squads night in and night out.
However, that obstacle is just another motivator for this year’s Chiefs lineup.
“They’re seeing these girls on their club teams, so they know these girls and have a drive to want to beat their friends when they play against them instead of playing with them like they do all summer,” Kroes said.
