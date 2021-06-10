Bulldogs softball falters late in regular season finale

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay’s softball team always plays a tough slate of Trailways Conference games each season, but the Bulldogs hosted a tough out-of-conference opponent when Cambridge came to town on June 4.

The Bay hung tough for the first few innings, but the Blue Jays pulled away late in a 17-7 victory.

“They’re a quality team, we went toe-to-toe with them for five innings. Proud of the girls for the way they battled,” head coach Jeff Kuespert said.

It was the Bulldogs that got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

The team’s first run was the result of savvy base running as sophomore Evelyn Hamberg stole second base, which baited a throw that allowed junior Emily Gauger to score from third base. Hamberg then scored when senior Austyn Hartwig hit a single in the same at-bat that featured the nifty base running trick.

Cambridge fought back in the top of the second inning, scoring thanks to an even mixture of walks and hits, taking a 4-2 lead.

That advantage was short-lived, however, as Williams Bay scored four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame for a 6-4 lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}