Softball season ends for Badger and Big Foot

Badger and Big Foot both lost playoff softball games on June 14, but the Chiefs won one postseason game first a few days before the season ended.

Big Foot

The Chiefs kicked off the playoffs on June 9 as an eight-seed playing host to nine-seed Whitewater. Big Foot came away victorious in a 13-0 five-inning victory.

They were on the other side of a five-inning game five days later, losing a 14-3 contest against top-seed Jefferson.

Badger

Badger’s first game of the postseason came on June 14, as the seven-seeded Badgers traveled to face two-seed Burlington. The Demons knocked out the Badgers in a 9-1 game.

Burlington’s offense was slow and steady, scoring one run in the first, two runs in the second, then four in the third to build their lead. The Demons added two more in the fifth, then Badger scored its only run in the top of the sixth when senior Lace Atkinson singled to drive in junior Emma Thomas.

