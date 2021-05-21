Softball teams face rough stretch

It was a tough week for the local softball teams, with only one victory among the three teams.
Badger
The Badgers had a rollercoaster week, with a win sandwiched between two losses.
First was a 2-1 loss at Kenosha Indian Trail on May 12.
Badger pitcher Brooke Challe pitched all six innings, did not allow an earned run and struck out eight. The Badgers committed three errors that made the difference in the low-scoring contest.
The team bounced back with a dominant performance, beating Delavan-Darien 16-1 on May 14.
Badger’s offense steadily got better in the game, scoring four runs in the first inning, five in the second and six in the third.
Junior Leah Sanders drove in three runs and hit a two-run inside-the-park homerun. Senior Natalie Ransom, senior Macey Nurnberg and junior Payton Powell all drove in two runs.
Badger lost its final game of the week, a 17-3 defeat at home to Wilmot.
Senior Sydney Klein drove in all three of Badger’s runs with a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning.
Big Foot
The Chiefs had a tough time in a Rock Valley Conference matchup on May 11, traveling to Jefferson and losing 20-0.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs lost four games during the week, starting with a 14-9 setback to Johnson Creek at home on May 13.
Sophomore Evelyn Hamberg knocked in two runs. Junior Emily Gauger scored three runs, while senior Meg Sorenson scored twice.
A day later was another tough game for the Dogs, as they lost to Racine Lutheran 12-0.
Gauger got a hit in the game’s first at bat, and that was the only thing that prevented Lutheran pitcher Kathryn Schmierer from throwing a no-hitter in her five-inning shutout.
The Bulldogs then were swept by Dodgeland/Hustisford in a doubleheader on May 15, losing 7-2 and 15-2.