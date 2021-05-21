Softball teams face rough stretch

It was a tough week for the local softball teams, with only one victory among the three teams.

Badger

The Badgers had a rollercoaster week, with a win sandwiched between two losses.

First was a 2-1 loss at Kenosha Indian Trail on May 12.

Badger pitcher Brooke Challe pitched all six innings, did not allow an earned run and struck out eight. The Badgers committed three errors that made the difference in the low-scoring contest.

The team bounced back with a dominant performance, beating Delavan-Darien 16-1 on May 14.

Badger’s offense steadily got better in the game, scoring four runs in the first inning, five in the second and six in the third.

Junior Leah Sanders drove in three runs and hit a two-run inside-the-park homerun. Senior Natalie Ransom, senior Macey Nurnberg and junior Payton Powell all drove in two runs.

Badger lost its final game of the week, a 17-3 defeat at home to Wilmot.

Senior Sydney Klein drove in all three of Badger’s runs with a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning.

Big Foot