Softball teams see mixed results

Before meeting up on May 24, Big Foot and Williams Bay each had explosive offensive performances in doubleheaders, and the Badgers split a Saturday doubleheader as well.

Badger

The Badgers lost a high-scoring road game to Wilmot 16-10 on May 20.

Things started well for the Badgers, gaining a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then scoring one more run in the top of the second after allowing one in the bottom of the first. Wilmot scored six runs in the bottom of the second, though, gaining a 7-3 lead and never training again.

Senior Lace Atkinson had a strong day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Fellow senior Morgan Hallatt also provided an offensive spark, hitting a home run and driving in two runs.

The Badgers also split a pair of games in a tournament in Muskego on May 22, losing a 10-4 game against New Berlin West and beating Mukwonago 3-2.

Big Foot

The Chiefs split a home doubleheader against Whitewater, winning in 7-3 fashion and losing an 18-17 barnburner.