Softball teams struggle in rough week

Williams Bay’s softball team was the only local squad to pick up a win this past week, with Badger and Big Foot losing a combined 10 game.
Badger
The Badgers had a tough week, losing five games with only one being by a margin of less than nine runs.
The week began with a trio of Southern Lakes Conference games.
First up was an 11-0 loss to Burlington on June 1, followed up two days later by a 10-0 loss to the Demons.
On June 4, the Badgers fell in 12-3 fashion to Waterford.
Badger competed in a doubleheader against Milton on June 5, losing a 12-0 game in the first and their closest defeat of the week in Game 2, an 8-4 loss.
Big Foot
The Chiefs had a tough week as well, losing all five games they played.
On June 1, Big Foot lost an 18-0 matchup against conference frontrunner Jefferson.
The Chiefs had two games against different opponents on June 2, losing a 10-3 contest against East Troy and a 19-4 game against Clinton.
The next day, the team had another double header, this time losting by 11-1 and 17-3 scores against Beloit Turner.
Williams Bay
Other than their loss to Cambridge, the Bulldogs did much better on June 2 with a 17-1 win over Living Word Lutheran.