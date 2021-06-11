Softball teams struggle in rough week

Williams Bay’s softball team was the only local squad to pick up a win this past week, with Badger and Big Foot losing a combined 10 game.

Badger

The Badgers had a tough week, losing five games with only one being by a margin of less than nine runs.

The week began with a trio of Southern Lakes Conference games.

First up was an 11-0 loss to Burlington on June 1, followed up two days later by a 10-0 loss to the Demons.

On June 4, the Badgers fell in 12-3 fashion to Waterford.

Badger competed in a doubleheader against Milton on June 5, losing a 12-0 game in the first and their closest defeat of the week in Game 2, an 8-4 loss.

Big Foot

The Chiefs had a tough week as well, losing all five games they played.

On June 1, Big Foot lost an 18-0 matchup against conference frontrunner Jefferson.

The Chiefs had two games against different opponents on June 2, losing a 10-3 contest against East Troy and a 19-4 game against Clinton.