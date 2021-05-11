Trio of softball teams win in week's action

Big Foot

The Chiefs also picked up their first win of the season, defeating Edgerton 12-8 on May 4.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Big Foot outscored Edgerton 3-1 in the first inning, but the Crimson Tide plated three runs in the second and two in the third to take a 6-3 lead. Big Foot responded with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, and then three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to close out the win.

Junior Adalynn Quackenbush had three hits and four RBI for the Chiefs.

The team did not fare as well in its next three games, losing 12-1 against Clinton on May 6, with 15-2 and 9-2 losses against Brodhead in a doubleheader on May 8.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs started their week with a dominant win, beating Alden-Hebron, Ill., 16-2 on May 4.

Williams Bay scored at least one run in all five innings, including a nine in the third.

Sophomore Evelynn Hamberg was the offensive star of the show, going 5-for-5, hitting two home runs, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Senior Austyn Hartwig also homered and drove in three runs.

Freshman AnnMarie Cates also had three RBIs, and junior Emily Gauger led the team with three runs scored.