Trio of softball teams win in week's action

Badger and Big Foot won their first games of the season, while Williams Bay won by 14 runs. But each team also picked up lopsided losses in a full week of action.
Badger
The Badgers lost one, but also won their first game of the year.
On May 6, Badger lost a 10-0 five-inning game against visiting Union Grove. The Broncos scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back.
One day later, the Badgers picked up their first win of the season against Janesville Craig, winning 5-4 in extra innings at Janesville.
Craig scored a run in the first inning, and the Badgers tallied in the top of the third to make it 1-1. Janesville scored a run in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth for a 4-1 lead.
Badger tied it up in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a three-run explosion for a 4-4 tie that held until the end of the seventh inning to force extras. A run in the top of the eighth gave the Badgers a lead, and a scoreless bottom of the frame sealed the victory.
Senior pitchers Brooke Challe and Macey Nurnberg combined for the lowest number of runs against the Badgers so far this season. Challe threw 4⅔ innings and Nurnberg the final 3⅓. Offensively, senior Morgan Hallatt led the way getting two hits and driving in two runs.
Big Foot
The Chiefs also picked up their first win of the season, defeating Edgerton 12-8 on May 4.
Big Foot outscored Edgerton 3-1 in the first inning, but the Crimson Tide plated three runs in the second and two in the third to take a 6-3 lead. Big Foot responded with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, and then three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to close out the win.
Junior Adalynn Quackenbush had three hits and four RBI for the Chiefs.
The team did not fare as well in its next three games, losing 12-1 against Clinton on May 6, with 15-2 and 9-2 losses against Brodhead in a doubleheader on May 8.
Williams Bay
The Bulldogs started their week with a dominant win, beating Alden-Hebron, Ill., 16-2 on May 4.
Williams Bay scored at least one run in all five innings, including a nine in the third.
Sophomore Evelynn Hamberg was the offensive star of the show, going 5-for-5, hitting two home runs, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Senior Austyn Hartwig also homered and drove in three runs.
Freshman AnnMarie Cates also had three RBIs, and junior Emily Gauger led the team with three runs scored.
Williams Bay was not able to keep its momentum, losing its next three games: 8-6 to Palmyra-Eagle on May 6 and a doubleheader to Deerfield, 16-3 and 10-0, on May 8.
The Bulldogs wrapped up the week on May 10 with a 9-6 loss to Johnson Creek. It was nearly a miraculous comeback for the Bay, who scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but could not add three more to tie the contest.
