Williams Bay softball advances in playoffs with 18-9 win

At the end of the fourth, the Dogs had a 13-6 lead, but the game was far from over. If WBHS could pull off a massive rally, so could their opponents.

“At that point we were feeling pretty good, but they didn’t die either,” Kuespert said.

Sure enough, in the top of the fifth inning, Kenosha scored three runs to narrow the deficit to 13-9. Williams Bay bumped their lead back up to seven runs in the bottom of the frame, though, thanks to a two-RBI single by senior outfielder Meg Sorenson and a one-RBI single by junior infielder Emily Gauger.

The Bulldogs kept the Eagles off the board in both the sixth and seventh innings, while the home team added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to bring the final score to 18-9.

It was a well-rounded effort by the Bulldogs where every player made it on base at least once, with nearly every player scoring or driving in a run as well.

“Credit to all those kids, it was a true team win, every one of those kids contributed in a big way,” Kuespert said.

While the eight-seed Bulldogs were able to dispatch nine-seed Kenosha Christian Life, the Bay was matched up with a much tougher opponent in the next round when they will travel to face top-seeded Racine Lutheran on June 14.