Williams Bay tops Big Foot in cross-lake softball matchup

WALWORTH — Whenever Williams Bay and Big Foot face off in any sport, there is plenty of familiarity between the players on both sides. So when the Bulldogs softball team defeated the Chiefs 8-3 on May 24, the victory was a bit sweeter than your average five-run win.
“The kids know each other, Big Foot is a fun game to play because of the camaraderie between the kids,” Bay head coach Jeff Kuespert said. “It really is a nice win anytime you can beat a friendly rival like that.”
Despite the final total of 11 combined runs, it was a low-scoring affair with solid pitching and defensive play for most of the game before both teams broke out in the seventh inning.
After a scoreless first inning, Williams Bay got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second.
Senior Annika Olson led off the inning with a double, then scoring two batters later when fellow senior Meg Sorenson had a hard hit groundout that advanced both Olson and senior Bryn Shea. Shea ended up scoring on a passed ball during the next at-bat to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
Big Foot was able to load the bases with just one out in the bottom of the second, but the Bulldogs drew a strikeout and a fly out to avoid any damage.
In the third inning, both teams’ pitchers faced the heart of the opposition’s lineup, and both shut down those fearsome hitters in 1-2-3 order.
Williams Bay freshman pitcher AnnMarie Cates picked up a strikeout, while inducing a groundout and a fly out, while Big Foot senior pitcher Jocelyn Arnold struck out two Bulldogs and fielded a groundout herself.
While the third frame was a particularly strong for both pitchers, it was not unusually so, as they were each in the zone for most of the game.
“I loved it, her pitches were moving, anywhere I called it, she was hitting that spot,” Big Foot head coach K.C. Kroes said.
When Williams Bay scored in the fourth inning, it was oddly similar to their first run of the game, as Olson hit a double and eventually scored off a single by Cates to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
The Chiefs were able to threaten in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Cates once again ended the inning without any damage. Junior Riley Summers flashed her powerful swing with a triple to the wall with two outs, though she was not able to score.
Summer is one of the hardest hitting players in the area, finishing her freshman season ranked in the state’s top 10 in home runs. Her numbers this year have not been as gaudy, with one home run so far, because all the opposing teams in the area have made sure to avoid giving her easy pitches to hit. Nonetheless, she has had plenty of hard-hit doubles and triples throughout the year, much like in the fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth, junior Vinny Robbins started the frame off with a walk, then Olson hit her third double of the game to score Robbins. After a scoreless Chiefs bottom of the sixth, the score was just 4-0 with one inning remaining.
Unlike the prior six, the seventh inning would feature plenty of offense from both squads.
Williams Bay started the inning with four runs for an 8-0 lead, thanks to doubles by senior Austyn Hartwig and sophomore Evelyn Hamberg, as well as singles from junior Emily Gauger, Robbins and Olson.
After the seventh inning hit, Olson ended the day 4-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in an impressive display near the end of her senior season.
“That’s what you count on from your seniors. She’s worked really hard to be where she is and credit to her,” Kuespert said.
The Chiefs scored their first runs of the game in their last at bats. After a pair of strikeouts to start the inning, the top of the Big Foot order was able to string together a rally.
Junior Morgan Rego was hit by a pitch, and Summers followed that with a single. With two runners on, junior Adalyn Quackenbush hit a two-RBI double, then stole third base and scored on a passed ball to bring the score to 8-3.
It was a cathartic end of the game for the Chiefs, who were able to finally capitalize on the runners they had gotten on base all game.
“No one likes shutouts. We’ve just got to make the adjustments sooner. We get three runs, we’re back in the game,” Kroes said.