Williams Bay tops Big Foot in cross-lake softball matchup

Williams Bay freshman pitcher AnnMarie Cates picked up a strikeout, while inducing a groundout and a fly out, while Big Foot senior pitcher Jocelyn Arnold struck out two Bulldogs and fielded a groundout herself.

While the third frame was a particularly strong for both pitchers, it was not unusually so, as they were each in the zone for most of the game.

“I loved it, her pitches were moving, anywhere I called it, she was hitting that spot,” Big Foot head coach K.C. Kroes said.

When Williams Bay scored in the fourth inning, it was oddly similar to their first run of the game, as Olson hit a double and eventually scored off a single by Cates to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

The Chiefs were able to threaten in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Cates once again ended the inning without any damage. Junior Riley Summers flashed her powerful swing with a triple to the wall with two outs, though she was not able to score.