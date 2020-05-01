Spring sports season may be shifted to summer

Dave Anderson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, admits that this is not what players and coaches hoped for, but it is better than nothing.

“It is our hope that by providing the extended unrestricted days, we can provide some opportunities and closure for spring sport student-athletes,” Anderson said.

That abbreviated season is not yet a done deal, though, as any extensions or changes to the current Safer At Home guidelines could cancel it entirely. For that reason, Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay athletic directors say they will hold off on scheduling any July games for now.

“We aren’t going to go all guns a-blazing and schedule a whole bunch of stuff just to have it cancelled. So we’re going to wait until we see a little bit more,” Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins said.

Over the course of the next two months before the shortened season begins, the athletic directors will meet up with their colleagues from other schools within their conference to decide whether they will have a slate of games to decide a conference champion in each sport, or whether they will just play a handful of games with no title stakes.