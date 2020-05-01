Spring sports season may be shifted to summer

Any hope for a full-length high school spring sports season was quashed April 21 when the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association cancelled the season as part of its compliance with Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer At Home” order extension.
When Evers’ first “Safer At Home” mandate was announced March 13, the association cancelled winter sports’ state tournaments, but only postponed the spring sports season. That left a sliver of hope for athletes and coaches that the season could begin on April 24, when the decree came to an end.
However, an extension of the order to control the coronavirus on April 16 closed schools across the state for the remainder of the current school year, which ends on June 30, and cancelled all extracurricular activities.
The WIAA made a few clarifications on just what it means to cancel sports for the rest of the academic year.
All games and in-person practices are cancelled, but coaches may still meet with athletes virtually until the date that would have been the final day of their sport’s state tournament. Those correspondences must be voluntary, as all mandatory instruction is prohibited.
While competing in a full spring season is no longer an option, the athletic association has devised a consolation solution.
From July 1 to July 30, if state restrictions on gatherings have lifted, spring sports teams will be allowed to practice and play games in an abbreviated season that will conclude without any tournaments or state championships. With five days of practice and a day of rest required before the first contest, the first games would not be able to begin until July 7.
Dave Anderson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, admits that this is not what players and coaches hoped for, but it is better than nothing.
“It is our hope that by providing the extended unrestricted days, we can provide some opportunities and closure for spring sport student-athletes,” Anderson said.
That abbreviated season is not yet a done deal, though, as any extensions or changes to the current Safer At Home guidelines could cancel it entirely. For that reason, Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay athletic directors say they will hold off on scheduling any July games for now.
“We aren’t going to go all guns a-blazing and schedule a whole bunch of stuff just to have it cancelled. So we’re going to wait until we see a little bit more,” Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins said.
Over the course of the next two months before the shortened season begins, the athletic directors will meet up with their colleagues from other schools within their conference to decide whether they will have a slate of games to decide a conference champion in each sport, or whether they will just play a handful of games with no title stakes.
One aspect of the summer season that will make scheduling easier is that with no school in session, and more hours of sunlight each day, there will be more time to fit in doubleheaders or games in back-to-back days than there normally would be in a spring season.
With so much up in the air, spring athletes and coaches are still left with a level of uncertainty, but the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has given them a possible light at the end of the tunnel.
