Badger boys swim past Elkhorn; Whowell shatters school's backstroke record

The Badger boys swim team who last week won all 10 events in the season opener of the Southern Lakes Conference Relays, continued to roll Tuesday, Dec. 7, with a 139-39 victory over Elkhorn in a dual meet.
In just two meets so far on the season, Badger has had a combined score of 373.
Another meet and another record was broken by the Badger swim team. Thomas Whowell, finished with a time of 54:22 in the 100-yard backstroke. He shattered the record time of 55:11 that has been held at Badger High School since 1997. Last week the relay team of seniors Whowell, Nolan Cassidy, Evan Langlund and Benton Greenberg set a record that hadn’t been broken since 2014 with a time of 1:42.00 in the 200-yard individual medley.
The relay team of seniors Whowell, Cassidy, Brady Peetz and Carson Biller won the second event on the night by 40 seconds with a time of 1:45:46. The team of seniors Nathaniel Rafe, Benton Greenberg, junior Evan Langlund and senior TJ Walton of the Badgers finished second with a time of 1:45.86.
Peetz won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:57.40, beating out Cassidy with a time of 2:05.80. The closest Elkhorn swimmer was freshman Emmanuel Padilla, placing third, with a time of 2:15.37.
Biller had a time of 2:13.88 in the 200-yard individual medley. Freshman Noah Langlund finished second at 2:17.79. Elkhorn’s Jake Dahlgren came in third with a time of 2:22.34, nearly 10 seconds off the lead.
A total of 22 events took place in the dual between the junior varsity and varsity teams. Badger completed a clean sweep in all 22 events with at least one swimmer or swimmers finishing in first place.
