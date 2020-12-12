Badger boys swim sets sights on state

The 2019-20 season was a return to form for the Badger boys swim co-op team.
Badger won the Southern Lakes Conference title for the first time since a five-in-a-row streak from 2013 to 2017 and sent six swimmers to the state championship after missing out on the final meet in 2019 for the first time in nearly two decades.
With many of the top swimmers from a season ago back, head coach Glen Biller believes his team has higher aspirations than last season’s 26th place finish at the state meet.
“They’re hungry to get back and make a bigger splash than last year,” Biller said.
Four of last year’s state swimmers return this season, and the group of Evan Langelund, Benton Greenberg, Carson Biller and Ben Shane will form the core nucleus of the Badger squad.
With plenty of other returning swimmers making strides since the end of last season, as well as some newcomers joining the fray, this year’s Badger team should be even deeper than a year ago. That is saying quite a lot, considering the fact that the Badgers won the 2019-20 Southern Lakes Conference championship meet by 84 points.
That depth should also bolster the number of athletes the team sends to the state meet, as Biller says he would like to see three relays and a handful of individuals competing on the state’s biggest stage.
Despite the excitement surrounding the season, Glen Biller knows that things could change at any minute due to the coronavirus, so he is making sure his team does not get too distracted by the end-of-season goals and stays focused on one meet at a time. In fact, the team has already seen many of the large annual invitational events cancelled, meaning a slimmer schedule overall and emphasizing the coach’s point.
However, with an experienced squad that has had plenty of success already in their high school careers, Biller does not need to do much prodding when it comes to motivating his team.
“It’s a pretty strong group of guys and we’ve just got to add water and it takes care of itself,” Biller said.
