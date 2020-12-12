Badger boys swim sets sights on state

The 2019-20 season was a return to form for the Badger boys swim co-op team.

Badger won the Southern Lakes Conference title for the first time since a five-in-a-row streak from 2013 to 2017 and sent six swimmers to the state championship after missing out on the final meet in 2019 for the first time in nearly two decades.

With many of the top swimmers from a season ago back, head coach Glen Biller believes his team has higher aspirations than last season’s 26th place finish at the state meet.

“They’re hungry to get back and make a bigger splash than last year,” Biller said.

Four of last year’s state swimmers return this season, and the group of Evan Langelund, Benton Greenberg, Carson Biller and Ben Shane will form the core nucleus of the Badger squad.

With plenty of other returning swimmers making strides since the end of last season, as well as some newcomers joining the fray, this year’s Badger team should be even deeper than a year ago. That is saying quite a lot, considering the fact that the Badgers won the 2019-20 Southern Lakes Conference championship meet by 84 points.