Badger boys swim team looks to continue great results

Just like the Badger co-op girls swim team, the boys swim team has had a lot of success lately. The girls finished sixth in the state at the 2021 WIAA swimming state championships on Nov. 13 in Waukesha. The boys finished 26th in the state in the 2019-2020 season followed up by a 10th place finish in 2020-2021.

“We had a real nice team. It wasn’t a huge team, but we had a lot of quality swimmers,” Badger head coach Glenn Biller said. “I think everyone appreciated that they had the opportunity to be in the pool, so we took advantage of that and it brought us all closer together.”

Biller acknowledged that this will be his final year as a coach for Badger before assistant coach Steele Whowell takes over the head coaching duties beginning in the 2022-2023 season.

“It’s time. I got a great assistant coach who’s ready to take over,” he said. “His kids are coming into the program and his nephew, Thomas Whowell, is currently on the team.”

Biller grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and swam in high school. He accepted a scholarship and swam collegiately at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. From there, he moved to this area and worked at the Grand Geneva and the YMCA (where he still works) prior to taking over the Badgers.

He admits that while it’s time for him to step down, the difficult part of leaving is that the swim team is all about family.

“The teams are always tight to begin with; it’s a great family,” Biller said.

That family dynamic was especially important during the COVID-19 plagued year and the team from last season certainly took advantage.

“We took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay and we had a good handful of guys who placed and did really well,” Biller said. “It was just an exciting year. It was not only exciting for the swimmers, but also the parents and the fans. It was different, but everyone appreciated having something to cheer for.”

This year’s team returns the majority of the group from last season, including nine seniors.

“We have a seasoned veteran crew coming back. It’s a team with a lot of experience, a lot of talent,” Biller said. “We lost about three very good swimmers, but everyone else coming back is faster than they were last year.”

There are currently 26 student athletes on the team with the expectation being that they will head into the season with about 20-22 swimmers in total, according to Biller.

Carson Biller returns for his senior season after going to state in the individual 200-yard freestyle last year and just missed in the 500-yard freestyle, according to his father and coach, Glenn Biller. Glenn’s other son, Jackson, graduated in 2018.

Senior Nolan Cassidy, who also runs cross country, is one the captains of this years’ team. Senior Benton Greenberg, who has plans to swim in college, according to Biller, also returns. Junior Kal Kramp will also be on the team and Biller expects big things from the “up and comer.”

Another junior, Evan Langelund, comes back after reaching the state championships last season.

“He’s (Evan) is a sprinter who is very fast,” Biller said. “His brother Noah Langelund will be a freshman this year who is a really good distance swimmer.”

Senior Brady Peetz, who just missed out on the state meet last year, is back. TJ Walton, a senior football player, is now in his fourth year with the team.

“He’s a three-month swimmer who just swims in high school,” Biller said. “I think he’s going to have an impact on the team. You don’t have to swim year-round to make an impact.”

The Badgers swim team began working out at 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 and will be having their first meet of the season Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“The biggest strength of this team is the camaraderie that they have with each other,” Biller said. “When the season is over, everyone goes their separate ways and they really look forward to their three-months of being together. They work off each other, they root each other on and that’s something I have been pushing for years.”

Biller doesn’t set expectations for his teams as far as where they’ll finish at the end of the season, it’s not about that. He’s confident in where this team can go, but most importantly, he wants his team to have fun.

“My expectation is that we will work really hard, we’re going to have a great time, we’re going to make some lasting memories, and we’re going to respect the seniors that we have,” he said. “We’re going to enjoy every day and it’s going to be great. How we finish is just extra. It’s going to be a memorable year.”

