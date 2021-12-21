 Skip to main content
Badger boys swim team places 3rd at Beloit Invitational

Badger High School boys swimming

Badger High School senior Ben Greenberg, Nathaniel Rafe, Thomas Whowell and Evan langelund earned a new school record in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:17.56 at the Beloit Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Beloit Memorial High School.

 Travis Devlin

The Badger boys swim team took third place out of 11 schools overall at the Beloit Invitational on Saturday. Dec. 18, at Beloit Memorial High School. This comes after a first place finish at the swim meet against Jefferson Cambridge and Edgerton at Edgerton High School back on Dec. 14.

Badger set another school record at the event, this time in the 400-yard freestyle relay and came in first with a time of 3:17.56. The swimmers were senior Benton Greenberg, senior Nathaniel Rafe, junior Evan Langelund and senior Thomas Whowell.

The team of Whowell, Rafe, Langelund and Greenberg took second place with a time of 3:42.24 in the 400-yard medley relay.

Greenberg took second place in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.45 and Langelund finished right behind him in third place in the time of 22.91.

Whowell placed third and had a time of 2:02.45 in the 200-yard butterfly. Freshman Noah Langelund took home third place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:26.60. Greenberg had another top five finish in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 48.55.

Whowell placed first in the 200-yard individual medley, speeding by his opponents with a time of 2:00.84. Langelund had a time of 55.67 and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Badger will be back in the water competing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Burlington Wellness Center.

