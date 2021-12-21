Badger boys swim team places 3rd at Beloit Invitational

The Badger boys swim team took third place out of 11 schools overall at the Beloit Invitational on Saturday. Dec. 18, at Beloit Memorial High School. This comes after a first place finish at the swim meet against Jefferson Cambridge and Edgerton at Edgerton High School back on Dec. 14.
Badger set another school record at an event, this time in the 400-yard freestyle relay and came in first with a time of 3:17.56. The swimmers were senior Benton Greenberg, senior Nathaniel Rafe, junior Evan Langelund and senior Thomas Whowell.
The team of Whowell, Rafe, Langelund and Greenberg took second place with a time of 3:42.24 in the 400-yard medley relay.
Greenberg took second place in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.45 and Langelund finished right behind him in third place in the time of 22.91.
Whowell placed third and had a time of 2:02.45 in the 200-yard butterfly. Freshman Noah Langelund took home third place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:26.60. Greenberg had another top five finish in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 48.55.
People are also reading…
Whowell placed first in the 200-yard individual medley, speeding by his opponents with a time of 2:00.84. Langelund had a time of 55.67 and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly.
Badger will back in the water competing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the Burlington Wellness Center.
Collection: Badger swim's successful season
After the Badger swim co-op's best state meet finish in nearly a decade, and a couple school records to boot, read up on the team's entire season in this story collection.
Badger’s swimming program has produced plenty of talented teams over the past few years, with conference and sectional titles lining the troph…
Four Badger swimmers qualified for the state meet as the team earned a second-place plaque during the Sectional meet in Muskego on Nov. 7.
The Badger girls swim team won the Southern Lakes Conference title in a closely-contested meet on Oct. 31.
Badger’s girls swim co-op capped off an undefeated 8-0 season Oct. 20 when the team hosted Burlington and defeated the visiting Demons 111-59.
The Badger girls swim co-op kept its impressive season rolling on Oct. 6 when the team beat Racine St. Catherine’s/The Prairie School 134-34.
Badger’s swim team picked up a solid victory Sept. 15, defeating Racine St. Catherine’s/Prairie School 138-25.
Badger's girls swim team started the season on the right note with a win over Delavan-Darien.
The Badger girls swim team hopes to continue the success they had at the end of last season when they resume play this year.