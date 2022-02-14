Badger boys swimming takes 1st at sectional championships

The Badger boys swim team continued their dominance this weekend, with a 1st place finish at the Sectional Championships on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Muskego High School.

The Badgers won with a point total of 344. Muskego, the host of the meet, placed 2nd with 326. This was the closest any team has come to defeating Badger all season in the pool.

The 200 medley relay team of Badger seniors that included Nathaniel Rafe, Nolan Cassidy, TJ Walton and Carson Biller placed second with a time of 1:41.82. With that 2nd place finish, the 200 medley relay team advances to the state championship.

Rafe qualified for state in the 200 individual medley with a second place finish and a time of 2:01.74. Cassidy came in fifth and freshman Noah Langelund followed behind him in sixth place.

Badger senior Benton Greenberg easily qualified for the state championship with a 1st place finish in the 50-yard freestyle while also setting a new pool record at Muskego with a time of 21.30. Junior Evan Langelund was also a state qualifier in the event with a time of 22.03. Junior Kal Kramp fished 14th.

Evan Langelund came in 2nd and qualified for state in the 100-yard butterfly. It wasn’t enough for Greenberg to set a new record in the 50-yard freestyle, he added another pool record with a time of 46.97 in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing 1st and qualifying him for another event at the state championships.

The Badgers rounded out sectionals with two more 1st place finishes in relays. The 200-yard relay team of Cassidy, Biller, Evan Langelund and Greenberg came in with a time of 1:28.68. Evan Langelund, senior Brady Peetz, Rafe and Greenberg finished 1st in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:16.20, putting in another relay team for the Badgers in the state championships.

The WIAA Division 1 Boys Swimming & Diving State Championships will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Waukesha South High School.

Final results:

1. Badger: 344.

2. Muskego: 326.

3. Franklin: 245.

4. Beloit Memorial: 242.

5. Janesville Craig: 180.

6. Janesville Parker: 151.

7. Kenosha Indian Trail: 147.

8. Burlington C-Op: 135.

9. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther: 130.

10. Waukesha West/Mukwonago: 115.

11. Kenosha Tremper: 85.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.