Badger girls swim laps around Delavan in opener

The Badger girls swim team got its season off to a strong start Sept. 3, defeating Delavan-Darien 140-27 in the first meet of the year at Badger High. If the score was not enough of an indication of how thoroughly the Badgers dominated Delavan, not a single Comet swimmer beat a Badger to the finish line.

Two Badger relay teams finished before the top Delavan team did in the 200-yard medley relay. A squad of Lucy Pether, MacKenzie Thomas, Kylie Kramp and Cora Singleton took first place with a time of 1:57, while the team of Olivia Nahorniak, Morgan Hallatt, Lauren O’Brien and Chopper Ceshker placed second at 2:02.

There was a similar result in the 200-yard freestyle, as all three Badger competitors finished within three seconds of one another, and placed higher than their Delavan-Darien counterparts. Ceshker was first with a time of 2:06, Zoe McNeill was next at 2:08, and Lilly Westlund came it at 2:09.

Badgers also claimed the top three spots in the 200-yard individual medley, with O’Brien in first with a 2:22 time, Kramp second at 2:27 and Eck in third with a 2:34.

The trend continued in the 50-yard freestyle, with Callie Ceshker in first at 24.81, Thomas finishing one-hundredth of a second behind with a 24.82 and Aleksa Salter in third at 28.45.