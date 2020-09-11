 Skip to main content
Badger girls swim laps around Delavan in opener
The Badger girls swim team got its season off to a strong start Sept. 3, defeating Delavan-Darien 140-27 in the first meet of the year at Badger High. If the score was not enough of an indication of how thoroughly the Badgers dominated Delavan, not a single Comet swimmer beat a Badger to the finish line.

Two Badger relay teams finished before the top Delavan team did in the 200-yard medley relay. A squad of Lucy Pether, MacKenzie Thomas, Kylie Kramp and Cora Singleton took first place with a time of 1:57, while the team of Olivia Nahorniak, Morgan Hallatt, Lauren O’Brien and Chopper Ceshker placed second at 2:02.

There was a similar result in the 200-yard freestyle, as all three Badger competitors finished within three seconds of one another, and placed higher than their Delavan-Darien counterparts. Ceshker was first with a time of 2:06, Zoe McNeill was next at 2:08, and Lilly Westlund came it at 2:09.

Badgers also claimed the top three spots in the 200-yard individual medley, with O’Brien in first with a 2:22 time, Kramp second at 2:27 and Eck in third with a 2:34.

The trend continued in the 50-yard freestyle, with Callie Ceshker in first at 24.81, Thomas finishing one-hundredth of a second behind with a 24.82 and Aleksa Salter in third at 28.45.

In the 100-yard butterfly, O’Brien was first with a time of 1:04, then Addisyn Nelson at 1:06 and Westlund in third with a time of 1:09.

Callie Ceshker took first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.51, McNeill was second at 59.08, and Pether placed third with a time of 1:00.

In the longest event of the meet, the finish was as close as could be, with Chopper Ceshker taking first with a time of 5:43, and Singleton touching the wall just a second later at 5:44. Eck rounded out Badger’s scoring in third at 5:59.

Badger’s top team in the 200-yard freestyle relay was made up of Eck, Westlund, Salter and Callie Ceshker and finished with a time of 1:47 in first place. Not far behind was the squad of Nelson, McNeill, Hailey Mraz and Chopper Ceshker with a time of 1:50.

The 100-yard backstroke saw Nelson taking first place with a time of 1:04.77, Kramp less than a second behind at 1:04.93, and Pether finishing third at 1:07.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Thomas finished first at 1:10, Singleton was second with a time of 1:18 and Hallatt was third with a 1:21.

Badger wrapped up the meet in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with the top team of Eck, McNeill, O’Brien and Callie Ceshker taking first with a time of 3:52, and the second squad featuring Kramp, Westlund, Nelson and Thomas finishing at 3:59.

