Badger girls swim laps around Delavan in opener

WILLIAMS BAY — When the University of Chicago locked the gate at Yerkes Observatory on Oct. 1, people lost their jobs and, in some cases, their homes on the Yerkes campus.
It was a sad time for them. Yet, despite the sadness, there is also hope that a local organization, Yerkes Future Foundation, and the university can reach an agreement to reopen the observatory to the public.
Dan Koehler worked at Yerkes Observatory for 27 years, starting as a volunteer and working his way up to tour guide and, for the past three years, as a full-time director of tours.
“I was able to grieve through that process,” he said. “I won’t say it wasn’t painful.”
But through the summer, he said, he began to understand why it was happening and that there were options available.
“I walked through the observatory on Sunday night,” Koehler said. “And I sat and reminisced.”
Koehler said he was thinking of two events — one more than 80 years in the past, the other more than 80 years in the future. One dealing with George Ellery Hale, the scientist who founded Yerkes and built the observatory’s one-of-a-kind 40-inch refractor telescope, and the other of his newborn granddaughter, Hadley.
Koehler has studied the life of Hale, who died in 1938. He said Hale came back to Williams Bay and Yerkes Observatory for the last time in 1931.
On that last visit, Hale entered the main dome for the last time. He walked up to the 40-inch refractor and said several times, “Noble instrument.”
“I did the exact same thing on Sunday,” Koehler said. He walked up to the 40-inch refractor for what may be the last time and uttered Hale’s words: “Noble instrument.”
Honoring the past, Koehler is also looking to the future. A total solar eclipse is predicted for Sept. 14, 2099, right over Yerkes Observatory.
His newborn granddaughter, Hadley, will be 82.
He said he intends to tell his granddaughter, when she’s old enough, that she and all the Koehler family should be there to view the eclipse.
“It’s rare to have a total eclipse right above an observatory,” said Koehler. “I won’t be here to see it.”
Koehler said he’s optimistic that the university and a local group, Yerkes Future Foundation, will be able to work out an agreement that will reopen the observatory. But he may not be here to see that, either. He said he’s a finalist for a position at an observatory out west.
Jim Gee, Yerkes’ director of operations, said his key didn’t fit the lock when he tried to get in that final Monday.
Gee, who has been manager and director of operations at Yerkes since 1991, has a close relationship with the University of Chicago. He was born on campus at the university’s hospital.
Gee is not a scientist. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago. His job as observatory manager was to keep things running smoothly for the scientists doing research there.
“They called me director of operations, but my business card should have read ‘Guy who gets stuff done,’” Gee joked. “I would have been happy with that.”
A Chicago area native, Gee applied for the Yerkes position after his family liquidated its home supplies business in the Chicago area.
Gee also founded and headed up the university’s engineering center, a part of which was located in the observatory’s basement engineering labs. He retired from that position in 2017, he said.
A major part of Gee’s job at Yerkes was making connections between the observatory and community, he said.
“You get the observatory front and center with the people in the community,” he said.
Gee has been on a number of local boards of directors, and serves on the Geneva Lake Association board, the Geneva Lake Museum board and the Environmental Education Foundation board.
He also acted as an impromptu tour guide, taking alumni and VIP visitors on private tours, showing them areas of the observatory that were not part of the public tours.
“I loved being able to show people what the observatory is about,” he said.
Gee said he had the privilege of working in a unique office building.
“Probably more unique than people realize,” he said. “It contains some of the most interesting history.”
Gee’s office was in the northwest corner of the observatory building. He said he later learned that it was the former office of Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, the Nobel Prize-winning astronomer who spent most of his career working at Yerkes.
The late Chandrasekhar, who died in 1995, is still a legend at Yerkes.
“I was in Chandrasekhar’s space,” said Gee.
Christy Cudworth grew up at Yerkes.
Her father, Kyle Cudworth, was the last astrophysicist to use the 40-inch refractor for research, right up into the early 2000s. He is now a professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.
Christy Cudworth said she first visited the 40-inch refractor at Yerkes when she was five days old.
“Certainly I spent countless hours with Yerkes operations, from helping my dad at the telescope to becoming the education department employee that I was through this summer,” Cudworth said.
But she said her deeper feelings are about the Yerkes “family.”
“The Yerkes staff was my community,” she said.
They celebrated Christmas and birthdays together.
“Yerkes was my home,” she said.
Now she’s a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a master’s degree.
“For now, I’ll be doing my best to move forward professionally, towards science education and event planning in the Chicago area,” Cudworth said.
But she said she looks forward to a day when she will be able to gaze through the “grandfatherly old refractor” one more time.
“I think of Dr. Seuss’ line: ‘Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,’” she said.
Richard Dreiser started at Yerkes Observatory in 1980. Technically, he retired in November last year, but he said he was immediately rehired as a tour guide.
Dreiser is fascinated with Yerkes’ architecture.
“When I came here I was told the building was Greco-Roman. I would soon discover it is more complicated than that,” Dreiser said.
He said he is looking for a publisher for his book, “For No Apparent Reason: The Art and Architecture of Yerkes Observatory.”
Dreiser said he isn’t happy with the way the university is handling its decision to close Yerkes
“I have come to grips with what I feel was an unfortunate decision by the University of Chicago,” he said.
“I feel quite bad about the 12 or so who have been forced to find employment elsewhere. I think it dreadful the University of Chicago is not interested in pursuing education outreach for elementary through high school students and their teachers.”
Kate Meredith and those in the former Yerkes Education Outreach program have worked overtime to preserve as many of those education programs as possible.
Meredith was an English teacher in Door County when she was asked to take over an astronomy elective.
Intrigued, with the help of books and a retired astronomer, she started learning about astronomy. And she heard of an education outreach for teachers at Yerkes.
“I am a product of the Yerkes Education Outreach,” said Meredith.
When the first outreach director, Vivian Hoette, retired in 2015, Meredith applied for the position.
“Nobody who worked on this transition felt like they were doing enough,” she said. “I think the process exhausted people. But I think we’ll be fine.”
Meredith said she’s optimistic about negotiations between the Yerkes Future Foundation and the university and that the education programs can return to Yerkes.
“I have this hope that in six months I will be going back,” she said. “I loved working there.”