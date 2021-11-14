Badger girls swim team finish sixth at state championships

The Badger girls swim team placed sixth out of 39 teams Saturday night after competing at the 2021 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

The Badger swim team were sectional runner-ups last weekend and went undefeated in the Southern Lakes Conference this season.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Badger girls swim coach Emily Koltz said. “They’re so talented and they worked so hard all season long.”

In the first event of the afternoon for Badger, the Badgers took fourth in the 200-yard medley relay with sophomore Sailor Whowell, sophomore Mackenzie Thomas and junior Addi Nelson.

Swimming side by side in the fifth event in the third heat, Sailor Whowell finished with a time of 23.36 in the 50-yard freestyle and Thomas was right behind her with a time of 23.69. Junior Callie Ceshker finished in 52.19 100-yard freestyle in the seventh event. After seven events was in fifth with 85 points.

Badger continued their success in another relay, placing second this time in the 200-yard relay in the ninth event. They secured 34 points after swims by Whowell, Zoe McNeil, Thomas and Ceshker. Those 34 points catapulted them back up to fourth after falling to fifth place after not having a swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle.

Sailor Whowell placed fifth with a time of 56.53 in the 100-yard breaststroke

Thomas secured another 15 points after taking fourth place 100-yard breaststroke in the final individual event of the tournament. She had a time of 1:03.93.

Badger’s McNiell, senior Ella Eck, Nelson and freshman Aspen Whowell rounded out the state championships in the 400-yard freestyle relay, which was the final event of the championships.

“To score as high as we did at state as a team is a testament to how hard they worked,” Koltz said. “It’s such a reward for them and we’re happy that the team has had so much great success, especially when we’re fighting against teams from major cities. To be a small suburban school to get in there is huge. I couldn’t be happier.”

Brookfield East placed first with 304.5 points. Arrowhead came in second with 264 followed by Middleton in third with 193. Waukesha West had 163 points, finishing fourth and Germantown took fifth place with 149.

