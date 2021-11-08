Badger girls swimmers head to state, finish as sectional runner ups

The Badger High School girls swim team has advanced to the Division 1 state championships after finishing as sectional runner ups.

The Division 1 state championships will be Saturday, Nov. 13, with the swimming timed finals scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

Badger swimmers Lilly Westlund and Ella Eck each set personal bests in the 500 freestyle and 200 individual medley at sectionals.

Individual state qualifiers from the Badger swim team included Sailor Whowell in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, Callie Ceshker in the 50 and 100 freestyle as well as Mackenzie Thomas, who will also be competing in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

All three relay teams also advanced to state for the Badgers. The first team in the 200 Medley Relay of Sailor Whowell, Thomas, Addie Nelson and Ceshker; second team in the 200 Free Relay of Sailor Whowell, Thomas, Nelson and Ceshker. The third and final relay team of the Badgers in the 400 Free Relay of Zoe McNeill, Eck, Nelson and Aspen Whowell will also be vying for spots on the podium Saturday.

