Badger girls swimmers win conference crown

Badger’s girls swim team claimed the Southern Lakes Conference crown Oct. 31 with a strong performance at the SLC’s championship meet at Badger High School. The Badgers scored 576 points to take first place, narrowly beating Burlington’s total of 569 in the closely-contested event.

The championship win continued a back-and-forth trend between the Badgers and Demons, with Burlington claiming the title in 2017 and 2019, while the Badgers won in 2018 and this season.

In the first race of the day, the 200-yard medley relay, the Badgers’ top relay team of Addi Nelson, Kylie Kramp, Cora Singleton and Ella Eck took second place with a time of 1:58, while the second team of Lucy Pether, Morgan Hallatt, Lilly Westlund and Aleksa Salter placed third at 2:01.

Chopper Ceshker had the team’s best finish in the 200-yard freestyle, placing second with a time of 2:06. Zoe McNeill placed fourth in the event at 2:07, and Westlund was right behind in fifth at 2:08.

Next up was the 200-yard individual medley, which saw Kramp placing second with a time of 2:20, followed closely by Lauren O’Brien in third at 2:21. Eck made it three Badgers in a row with a fourth-place finish and a time of 2:27, while Hallatt rounded out the scoring for the team with a sixth-place finish at 2:33.