Badger girls swimmers win conference crown

Badger’s girls swim team claimed the Southern Lakes Conference crown Oct. 31 with a strong performance at the SLC’s championship meet at Badger High School. The Badgers scored 576 points to take first place, narrowly beating Burlington’s total of 569 in the closely-contested event.
The championship win continued a back-and-forth trend between the Badgers and Demons, with Burlington claiming the title in 2017 and 2019, while the Badgers won in 2018 and this season.
In the first race of the day, the 200-yard medley relay, the Badgers’ top relay team of Addi Nelson, Kylie Kramp, Cora Singleton and Ella Eck took second place with a time of 1:58, while the second team of Lucy Pether, Morgan Hallatt, Lilly Westlund and Aleksa Salter placed third at 2:01.
Chopper Ceshker had the team’s best finish in the 200-yard freestyle, placing second with a time of 2:06. Zoe McNeill placed fourth in the event at 2:07, and Westlund was right behind in fifth at 2:08.
Next up was the 200-yard individual medley, which saw Kramp placing second with a time of 2:20, followed closely by Lauren O’Brien in third at 2:21. Eck made it three Badgers in a row with a fourth-place finish and a time of 2:27, while Hallatt rounded out the scoring for the team with a sixth-place finish at 2:33.
Callie Ceshker picked up the Badgers’ first victory in the 50-yard freestyle, winning the event with a time of 24.73 seconds. The next Badger to finish was Salter in fifth place with a 27.21 time, with Pether less than a second behind at 27.50.
In the 100-yard butterfly, O’Brien was the top finisher for Badger, placing second with a time of 1:04. Nelson was next in fifth at 1:07.58, barely beating Burlington’s Margaret McCann’s sixth-place time of 1:07.74. Westlund finished less than a second behind her teammate in seventh with a time of 1:07.79.
Callie Ceshker picked up her second event win of the meet in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 54.06. McNeill was next for the Badgers, placing third at 58.22, followed by Eck at fifth with a time of 59.11. Salter rounded out the Badgers’ scoring effort in ninth at 1:01.
The 500-yard freestyle featured a second-place finish by Chopper Ceshker with a time of 5:40, followed by a third-place finish by Singleton, who finished at 5:44.
Badger’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad took first place as the team of Eck, McNeill, O’Brien and Callie Ceshker finished with a time of 1:43. The second Badger squad also finished near the top, placing third, as the group of Hallatt, Pether, Westlund and Chopper Ceshker had a time of 1:48.
Three Badger swimmers finished in a row in the 100-yard backstroke, as Nelson placed second at 1:04.27, Kramp was third at 1:04.33 and Pether finished fourth with a time of 1:07.
Next up was the 100-yard breaststroke, where Singleton placed fourth at 1:16.16 and Hallatt was just a hair later in fifth at 1:16.73.
The 400-yard freestyle relay was the Badgers’ most noteworthy event, not only sealing the victory, but also putting the swimmers’ names in the record books. The team of Kramp, McNeill, O’Brien and Callie Ceshker placed first with a time of 3:42.94, beating out Burlington squad’s 3:43.85 effort in second place to win the meet.
That time of 3:42.94 also set a new Badger High School pool record in the 400-yard freestyle relay, meaning no team has ever done better in a meet hosted at Badger, giving the team even more reason to celebrate at the end of the championship meet.
Badger’s season will continue Nov. 7 when the team travels to the sectional meet in Muskego with a shot at qualifying for the state tournament.
