Badger girls swimming setting individual goals in an effort to make it back to state championships

Much of the Badger girls swim team from last season that finished sixth at the 2021 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Championships at the Waukesha South Natatorium returns. Alison Whowell, who served as an assistant coach on Emily Koltz’s staff last season, will now be the head coach.

Whowell was officially hired in the spring. Her husband, Steele Whowell, is the head coach of the Badger boys swim team.

“It was one of those situations where I was looking forward to coaching with her (Emily Koltz) again this year, but she just had an opportunity that she had to take,” Whowell said.

For Whowell, it was an opportunity she did not feel like she could pass up. She has a swimming background that began at a young age growing up in Colorado to swimming collegiately at the University of Notre Dame.

“Swimming is a very tough sport, so I took about a decade off after college and stayed out of the water,” she said. “Later on when the local YMCA had an open swim coaching position, I offered my assistance just because I had such a great experience working with kids coaching soccer. I also taught swimming lessons growing up, I was a lifeguard, and I had my WSI (Water Safety Instruction). I even had a background with doing some lessons and teaching stroke techniques from a very basic level.”

Only four of the swimmers from last year’s team graduated and two additional swimmers in Sailor Whowell and Callie Ceshker, both of whom placed individually at the state championships last year, are moving on from the team to swim for clubs. Nineteen swimmers are expected to return to the team with possibly an additional 10 freshman expected to contribute, according to Whowell.

“Losing our two swimmers (Sailor and Ceshker) will cost us quite a bit of points at the state level,” she said. “But we have a lot of a really good range of swimmers that I know also from the local club teams that we are right on the edge of having breakthrough seasons for these girls. We are going to have a big focus on goal setting this year and making sure as a coach I am in tune with where the girls want to be, what races they want to swim and making sure I am giving them opportunities in those races. We want to narrow some of our training down towards the end of the season on focusing on how we get to the point where we can perform at a really high level in those races.”

Whowell said it is all about reaching individual goals for the girls this season, in what she hopes will ultimately lead to team success.

“For me, I want to know what every girl's individual goals are,” she said. “To me a successful season looks like having every girl achieve her goal. I want every individual swimmer to achieve their goals and if we do that I think as a team we can be very successful.”