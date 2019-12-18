Badger swim beats Elkhorn

The Badger swim co-op kicked off the Southern Lakes Conference season with a win that could decide the conference title race. Elkhorn and Badger are presumed to be the two teams vying for the championship, so when the Badgers beat Elkhorn 94-76 in a dual meet Dec. 10, it set up the Lake Geneva squad as the season’s frontrunners.
While Elkhorn swimmers were able to take first place in many of the races, the Badgers beat the Elks with their depth. This was evident from the first race of the day when Elkhorn’s team in the 200-yard medley relay took first, but Badger’s squads placed second and third.
The same thing happened in the 200-yard freestyle when Elkhorn’s Willy Pinnow placed first, but Badger took second, third and fourth with Benton Greenberg, Ben Shane and Brady Peetz combining to overrun the Elks’ point total.
Next up was the 200-yard individual medley, which saw Badger’s only 1, 2, 3 sweep, with Carson Biller claiming first, Nolan Cassidy in second and Tommy Anderson finishing third.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Otto Goebbel placed second, Evan Langelund took third and Andreas Scocos placed fourth. The 100-yard butterfly saw Scocos place second, Sid Koschkee take third and Cole Mackay finish fifth.
Badger finished second, third and fourth in each of the next two events. In the 100-yard freestyle it was Jackson Biller in second, Goebel in third and Peetz in fourth, while the 500-yard freestyle featured Greenberg in second, Ben Shane in third and Carson Biller in fourth.
Badger’s A squad was disqualified in the 200-yard freestyle relay, but the B team picked up the slack and finished in second place.
Jackson Biller claimed Badger’s second first-place finish of the day in the 100-yard backstroke, followed by Koschkee in second place and Langelund taking fourth.
The meet concluded after Badger’s 400-yard freestyle relay teams took second and third.