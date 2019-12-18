Badger swim beats Elkhorn

The Badger swim co-op kicked off the Southern Lakes Conference season with a win that could decide the conference title race. Elkhorn and Badger are presumed to be the two teams vying for the championship, so when the Badgers beat Elkhorn 94-76 in a dual meet Dec. 10, it set up the Lake Geneva squad as the season’s frontrunners.

While Elkhorn swimmers were able to take first place in many of the races, the Badgers beat the Elks with their depth. This was evident from the first race of the day when Elkhorn’s team in the 200-yard medley relay took first, but Badger’s squads placed second and third.

The same thing happened in the 200-yard freestyle when Elkhorn’s Willy Pinnow placed first, but Badger took second, third and fourth with Benton Greenberg, Ben Shane and Brady Peetz combining to overrun the Elks’ point total.

Next up was the 200-yard individual medley, which saw Badger’s only 1, 2, 3 sweep, with Carson Biller claiming first, Nolan Cassidy in second and Tommy Anderson finishing third.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Otto Goebbel placed second, Evan Langelund took third and Andreas Scocos placed fourth. The 100-yard butterfly saw Scocos place second, Sid Koschkee take third and Cole Mackay finish fifth.

