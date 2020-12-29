 Skip to main content
Badger swim co-op wins 136-32
Badger swim co-op wins 136-32

Greenberg

Junior Benton Greenberg swims the 200-yard freestyle during the Badgers' win over Whitewater on Dec. 22.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger boys swim co-op continued its strong season on Dec. 22, defeating Whitewater 136-32 in a meet in Lake Geneva. 

It was a dominant effort in which the Badgers took first place in 10 of the meet's 11 events. 

Two Badgers in particular stood out during the big win, as senior Ethan Marunde and junior Benton Greenberg both won all four events they competed in. 

Marunde claimed the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard medley relay. Greenberg was the winner in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay alongside Marunde, while also finishing first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle individually as well. 

