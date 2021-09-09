Badger swim dominates SLC relays

The Badger girls swim team had a dominant performance in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays on Sept. 2 in Elkhorn, winning eight of the 10 events to take first place in the meet.
With a score of 243 in the first conference event of the year, beating out Burlington’s second-place score of 209, the Badgers positioned themselves firmly in the driver’s seat for the SLC championship race.
The Badgers started the meet with a victory, as the team of sophomore Sailor Whowell, sophomore Mackenzie Thomas, freshman Aspen Whowell and junior Callie Ceshker won the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:01, topping Jefferson-Cambridge’s time of 2:08 in second.
In the 200-meter freestyle relay, Badger took first place again, with sophomore Kylie Kramp, junior Zoe McNeil, senior Lilly Westlund and junior Addi Nelson finishing at 1:55 to top Burlington’s time of 2:03.
Badger won its third event in a row in the 4x100 IM relay, as Aspen Whowell, Kramp, McNeil and Ceshker teamed up for a time of 4:45, beating Burlington’s 4:50.
The 100-200-300-400-meter freestyle relay was Badger’s first second-place finish of the day as the team of senior Ella Eck, freshman Abbey Leach, sophomore Cora Singleton and Westlund finished with a time of 12:18, behind Burlington’s winning time of 11:43.
It was back to their winning ways in the 4x50 butterfly relay, as Sailor Whowell, Nelson, Aspen Whowell and Kramp teamed up for a time of 2:04 to beat Burlington’s 2:06.
Badger won again in the 4x25 freestyle relay, with junior Hailey Mraz, Westlund, sophomore Lucy Pether and Eck finishing at 57.04 seconds, topping Whitewater’s time of 58.42.
For the third event in a row, Badger took the top spot as Thomas, Nelson, McNeil and Ceshker won the 50-100-150-200 relay with a time of 5:26, well ahead of Burlington’s 5:43 in second.
The Badgers made it four in a row with a one-two finish in the 400-meter backstroke relay with Sailor Whowell, Kramp, Nelson and Aspen Whowell finishing at 4:34, and the Badger team of Eck, Mraz, sophomore Lishi Palmer and Pether taking second at 4:55.
For the second time in the meet, Badger placed second in the 4x100 breaststroke relay, with the team of Thomas, Leach, Westlund and Singleton finishing at 5:30, just shy of Burlington’s 5:28 winning time.
Badger bounced back in the last event of the day as Sailor Whowell, McNeil, Thomas and Ceshker won the 400-meter freestyle relay with a time of 4:08, beating Burlington’s 4:26.