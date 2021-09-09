Badger swim dominates SLC relays

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was back to their winning ways in the 4x50 butterfly relay, as Sailor Whowell, Nelson, Aspen Whowell and Kramp teamed up for a time of 2:04 to beat Burlington’s 2:06.

Badger won again in the 4x25 freestyle relay, with junior Hailey Mraz, Westlund, sophomore Lucy Pether and Eck finishing at 57.04 seconds, topping Whitewater’s time of 58.42.

For the third event in a row, Badger took the top spot as Thomas, Nelson, McNeil and Ceshker won the 50-100-150-200 relay with a time of 5:26, well ahead of Burlington’s 5:43 in second.

The Badgers made it four in a row with a one-two finish in the 400-meter backstroke relay with Sailor Whowell, Kramp, Nelson and Aspen Whowell finishing at 4:34, and the Badger team of Eck, Mraz, sophomore Lishi Palmer and Pether taking second at 4:55.

For the second time in the meet, Badger placed second in the 4x100 breaststroke relay, with the team of Thomas, Leach, Westlund and Singleton finishing at 5:30, just shy of Burlington’s 5:28 winning time.

Badger bounced back in the last event of the day as Sailor Whowell, McNeil, Thomas and Ceshker won the 400-meter freestyle relay with a time of 4:08, beating Burlington’s 4:26.

