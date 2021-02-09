 Skip to main content
Badger swim has best state meet in over a decade
Badger swim has best state meet in over a decade

Badger swim state

The seven Badger swimmers posed on the day of the championship meet on Feb. 6. From left, Evan Langelund, Tommy Anderson, Ethan Marunde, Nathaniel Rafe, Carson Biller, Benton Greenberg and Andreas Scocos.

 Contributed photo, Regional News

The Badger boys swimming team closed out one of the best seasons in program history with a stellar showing at the state meet at Waukesha South on Feb. 6.

The team’s seven swimmers earned a total of 83 points to place 12th out of 34 teams, the Badger’s highest finish at state since placing fourth in 2008.

Badger also had its best single-event finish since 2008 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of junior Benton Greenberg, senior Tommy Anderson, sophomore Evan Langelund and senior Ethan Marunde placed second out of 24 entries. Also, the relay’s time of 1:24.74 set a new school record, breaking the mark of 1:26.33 set in 1998.

As if one new record was not enough, the team in the 200-yard medley relay also broke a record. After posting a school-best time of 1:39.97 at the sectional meet in Muskego on Jan. 30, the team of junior Nathaniel Rafe, Anderson, senior Andreas Scocos and Langelund broke their week-old mark with a time of 1:39.05 at state. That time was good for a finish of 12th out of 24.

While the remainder of the Badgers’ races did not break records, the swimmers all performed admirably, many out-performing their pre-meet seeding.

Three Badgers competed in the 50-yard freestyle with Marunde taking 15th with a time of 21.63, Greenberg in 16th at 21.69 and Langelund 20th at 21.85.

The 100-yard freestyle also featured multiple Badgers, with Greenberg taking 10th place at 47.81 and Marunde finishing 12th with a time of 47.90.

In the 200-yard freestyle, sophomore Carson Biller placed 20th in 1:49.41.

Langelund took 15th place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.52.

The 100-yard backstroke featured a 22nd-place finish by Rafe with a time of 56.45.

Anderson took 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.11.

Badger earned one final top-10 finish in the last event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Greenberg, Biller, Rafe and Marunde placed eighth with a time of 3:13.19.

