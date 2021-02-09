Badger swim has best state meet in over a decade

The Badger boys swimming team closed out one of the best seasons in program history with a stellar showing at the state meet at Waukesha South on Feb. 6.

The team’s seven swimmers earned a total of 83 points to place 12th out of 34 teams, the Badger’s highest finish at state since placing fourth in 2008.

Badger also had its best single-event finish since 2008 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of junior Benton Greenberg, senior Tommy Anderson, sophomore Evan Langelund and senior Ethan Marunde placed second out of 24 entries. Also, the relay’s time of 1:24.74 set a new school record, breaking the mark of 1:26.33 set in 1998.

As if one new record was not enough, the team in the 200-yard medley relay also broke a record. After posting a school-best time of 1:39.97 at the sectional meet in Muskego on Jan. 30, the team of junior Nathaniel Rafe, Anderson, senior Andreas Scocos and Langelund broke their week-old mark with a time of 1:39.05 at state. That time was good for a finish of 12th out of 24.

While the remainder of the Badgers’ races did not break records, the swimmers all performed admirably, many out-performing their pre-meet seeding.