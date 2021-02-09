Badger swim has best state meet in over a decade

The Badger boys swimming team closed out one of the best seasons in program history with a stellar showing at the state meet at Waukesha South on Feb. 6.
The team’s seven swimmers earned a total of 83 points to place 12th out of 34 teams, the Badger’s highest finish at state since placing fourth in 2008.
Badger also had its best single-event finish since 2008 in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of junior Benton Greenberg, senior Tommy Anderson, sophomore Evan Langelund and senior Ethan Marunde placed second out of 24 entries. Also, the relay’s time of 1:24.74 set a new school record, breaking the mark of 1:26.33 set in 1998.
As if one new record was not enough, the team in the 200-yard medley relay also broke a record. After posting a school-best time of 1:39.97 at the sectional meet in Muskego on Jan. 30, the team of junior Nathaniel Rafe, Anderson, senior Andreas Scocos and Langelund broke their week-old mark with a time of 1:39.05 at state. That time was good for a finish of 12th out of 24.
While the remainder of the Badgers’ races did not break records, the swimmers all performed admirably, many out-performing their pre-meet seeding.
Three Badgers competed in the 50-yard freestyle with Marunde taking 15th with a time of 21.63, Greenberg in 16th at 21.69 and Langelund 20th at 21.85.
The 100-yard freestyle also featured multiple Badgers, with Greenberg taking 10th place at 47.81 and Marunde finishing 12th with a time of 47.90.
In the 200-yard freestyle, sophomore Carson Biller placed 20th in 1:49.41.
Langelund took 15th place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.52.
The 100-yard backstroke featured a 22nd-place finish by Rafe with a time of 56.45.
Anderson took 17th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:02.11.
Badger earned one final top-10 finish in the last event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Greenberg, Biller, Rafe and Marunde placed eighth with a time of 3:13.19.