Badger swim returns state meet racers

The Badger girls swim team closed out the 2019 season on a high note, winning a sectional title for the first time since 2016 and sending four competitors to the state meet.
With three of those four swimmers returning for the 2020 season, the Badgers have a solid nucleus to build around.
However, head coach Lauren Liberacki says that while those dreams of championship glory are still present, there is a bit of a different mindset given the current coronavirus pandemic.
“The most important thing for the season is keeping our swimmers healthy. That is on the foreground. At the same time we are still, although it is different, maintaining a competitive season,” Liberacki said.
As far as competition goes, the return of Callie Ceshker, Zoe McNeill and Lauren O’Brien will play a large part in the Badgers’ successes throughout the season. The trio was part of a four-girl relay squad that made it to state last year in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Ceshker also qualified for state individually in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.
They will not be the only important pieces back from last year’s team, though, and Liberacki says that the goal is to get even more girls to make it to state this year, if a state meet is held at all.
While the Badgers were able to claim a sectional championship last year, beating out rival Burlington in that meet, the Demons got the better of Badger a week earlier in the Southern Lakes Conference title meet.
Burlington brings back a number of its top competitors this year as well, setting up a repeat collision for the two teams near the top of the Southern Lakes and sectional in 2020.
Whether the team is battling the uncertainty of a sports season during the coronavirus, or facing off against Burlington and Elkhorn in the pool, Liberacki is confident her squad will be able to conquer all the challenges.
“They’re really resilient young women, and I think this year they will have an opportunity to prove that and show that’s who they are, even more so than in the past,” Liberacki said.
