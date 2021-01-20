Badger swim sets new record in win

The Badger boys swim co-op put an exclamation mark on the regular season in their final home meet of the season, defeating Janesville Craig 130-40 in a performance that featured a record-breaking race.

The Badgers’ 200-yard freestyle relay team broke a 24-year old Badger High pool record. The relay of junior Benton Greenberg, sophomore Evan Langelund, senior Tommy Anderson and senior Ethan Marunde won the race in a time of 1:29.86, just under a half second faster than the time of previous record of 1:30.29 set in 1997.

The Badgers took first place in every event for the third meet in a row, and had 1-2-3 sweeps in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, and 100-yard breaststroke.

Two swimmers won a pair of events.

Greenberg won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51, and the 100-yard freestyle in 49.57. Junior Nathaniel Rafe was the team’s other double winner, taking first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:08) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.42).

Marunde won the 50-yard freestyle, in 22.73, while Langelund won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.96.