Badger swim sets new record in win
200-yard freestyle relay

Badger’s 200-yard freestyle relay team poses together after breaking the Badger High pool record in the event. From left, Evan Langelund, Ethan Marunde, Benton Greenberg and Tommy Anderson.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger boys swim co-op put an exclamation mark on the regular season in their final home meet of the season, defeating Janesville Craig 130-40 in a performance that featured a record-breaking race.

The Badgers’ 200-yard freestyle relay team broke a 24-year old Badger High pool record. The relay of junior Benton Greenberg, sophomore Evan Langelund, senior Tommy Anderson and senior Ethan Marunde won the race in a time of 1:29.86, just under a half second faster than the time of previous record of 1:30.29 set in 1997.

The Badgers took first place in every event for the third meet in a row, and had 1-2-3 sweeps in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, and 100-yard breaststroke.

Two swimmers won a pair of events.

Greenberg won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:51, and the 100-yard freestyle in 49.57. Junior Nathaniel Rafe was the team’s other double winner, taking first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:08) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.42).

Marunde won the 50-yard freestyle, in 22.73, while Langelund won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.96.

Senior Ben Shane won the longest event of the meet, the 500-yard freestyle, in 5:15. Anderson finished first in the final individual event, the 100-yard breaststroke, in 1:04.

In addition to the record-setting 200-yard freestyle victory, the Badgers also won the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

