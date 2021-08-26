Badger swim starts season strong

Badger’s girls swim team kicked off the season with a strong performance at the Early Bird Invitational at Wauwatosa West on Aug. 21, finishing third out of 14 teams, including some of the state’s perennial contenders.
As a team, the Badgers scored 337 points, barely behind second-place Brookfield Central’s 340 and well ahead of Waukesha West’s fourth-place 303. Germantown won the meet with a score of 401.
For the first time in many years, the Badgers have a diver on their team, and sophomore Wylde Chupich did well in her first meet, placing fifth with a score of 368.10.
In the first swimming event of the day, the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Sailor Whowell, sophomore Mackenzie Thomas, junior Callie Ceshker and freshman Aspen Whowell placed third with a time of 1:49.88, less than half a second behind the first-place Germantown relay team’s 1:49.51.
Ceshker and Aspen Whowell were back in the pool in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle, and Ceshker placed fifth with a time of 2:02.60, while Whowell placed seventh at 2:06.59. Junior Zoe McNeil was close behind in eighth at 2:06.82, and freshman Abbey Leach rounded out the team’s scoring with a time of 2:10.69 in ninth place.
Sophomore Kylie Kremp was the top finisher for the Badgers in the 200-yard individual medley, placing eighth at 2:26.46. Sophomore Lucy Pether and senior Lilly Westlund each added points in the event as well, with Pether placing 12th and Westlund in 16th.
The strongest event of the day for the Badgers was the 50-yard freestyle, where Sailor Whowell placed first overall with a time of 23.86 and Thomas finished in second at 24.61 for the team’s only one-two finish of the meet.
In the 100-yard butterfly, junior Addi Nelson had Badger’s best time at 1:05.30 in 10th place, and Aspen Whowell earned points as well with a 15th-place finish at 1:10.90.
Ceshker was back near the top of the leaderboard in the 100-yard freestyle, placing fourth with a time of 54.67. McNeil also earned double-digit points in the event, placing eighth with a time of 58.00 seconds.
A trio of Badgers finished in close proximity in the 500-yard freestyle relay, as Leach took sixth, senior Ella Eck placed eighth and Pether finished ninth.
The Badgers’ 200-yard freestyle relay team picked up another win, as the team of Sailor Whowell, Thomas, Aspen Whowell and Ceshker claimed the top spot with a time of 1:39.00.
Sailor Whowell won her second event in a row, following the relay victory with a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.51. Nelson, Kremp and Eck earned points for Badger as well, taking ninth, 12th and 14th respectively.
In the 100-yard breaststroke Thomas finished in the bronze position, with her time of 1:08.18 placing her third.
Badger wrapped up the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay as the team of Eck, Kremp, Nelson and McNeil finished at 3:51.39.