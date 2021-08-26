Badger swim starts season strong

Badger’s girls swim team kicked off the season with a strong performance at the Early Bird Invitational at Wauwatosa West on Aug. 21, finishing third out of 14 teams, including some of the state’s perennial contenders.

As a team, the Badgers scored 337 points, barely behind second-place Brookfield Central’s 340 and well ahead of Waukesha West’s fourth-place 303. Germantown won the meet with a score of 401.

For the first time in many years, the Badgers have a diver on their team, and sophomore Wylde Chupich did well in her first meet, placing fifth with a score of 368.10.

In the first swimming event of the day, the 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Sailor Whowell, sophomore Mackenzie Thomas, junior Callie Ceshker and freshman Aspen Whowell placed third with a time of 1:49.88, less than half a second behind the first-place Germantown relay team’s 1:49.51.

Ceshker and Aspen Whowell were back in the pool in the next event, the 200-yard freestyle, and Ceshker placed fifth with a time of 2:02.60, while Whowell placed seventh at 2:06.59. Junior Zoe McNeil was close behind in eighth at 2:06.82, and freshman Abbey Leach rounded out the team’s scoring with a time of 2:10.69 in ninth place.