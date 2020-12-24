Badger swim starts season with two wins

The Badger boys swim team started the season in dominating fashion on Dec. 15, earning a pair of lopsided wins at a home triangular meet.

The Badgers defeating Jefferson-Cambridge 225-35 and Edgerton-Evansville 222-28.

The Badgers were simply too much for the other two teams and won every event.

The 200-yard medley relay team of junior Benton Greenberg, senior Tommy Anderson, senior Andreas Scocos and sophomore Evan Langelund won with a time of 1 minute, 44 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle saw Badgers take the top three spots with junior Carson Biller winning in 1:54, senior Ben Shane second in 1:57 and junior Brady Peetz third in 2:00.

Anderson finished first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:08, followed closely by junior Nathaniel Rafe in second at 2:11, while sophomore Kal Kramp finished the sweep in third (2:37).

In the 50-yard freestyle, Greenberg won in 22.18, Scocos was second at 24.26, and junior TJ Walton fourth in 25.73.

The 100-yard butterfly featured a first-place finish by Biller at 59.57, although Scocos was less than a half of a second behind, finishing second at 59.77. Sophomore Cole Mackay wrapped up the sweep with a time of 1:04 in third place.