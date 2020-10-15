Badger swim stays undefeated in win over St. Cats

The Badger girls swim co-op kept its impressive season rolling on Oct. 6 when the team beat Racine St. Catherine’s/The Prairie School 134-34.

With the victory, Badger improved to 7-0 in dual meets. The team has won six of its seven meets by 90 or more points. The seventh was a solid 38-point win.

Badger kicked things off with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, as Olivia Nahorniak, Morgan Hallatt, Lauren O’Brien and Chopper Ceshker finished with a time of 2:05.

O’Brien won the next race, the 200-yard freestyle, in 2:07. Teammate Addisyn Nelson was second at 2:11, and Caraline Phillips fourth (2:29).

In the 200-yard individual medley, MacKenzie Thomas was first in 2:21. Ceshker was third at 2:33 and Nahorniak fourth (2:47).

Callie Ceshker won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.96 seconds, while Hailey Mraz was second at 29.96, and Hallatt was third, less than a second later at 30.39.

Three Badgers finished within three seconds of each other in the 100-yard butterfly: Zoe McNeill was first at 1:10, Thomas second at 1:11, and Chopper Ceshker third in 1:13.

