Badger swim stays undefeated in win over St. Cats
Badger swim stays undefeated in win over St. Cats

O'Brien swim

Lauren O’Brien, shown above in an earlier meet, won all four events she competed in during Badger’s Oct. 6 meet against Racine St. Catherine’s.

 Andrew Tucker

The Badger girls swim co-op kept its impressive season rolling on Oct. 6 when the team beat Racine St. Catherine’s/The Prairie School 134-34.

With the victory, Badger improved to 7-0 in dual meets. The team has won six of its seven meets by 90 or more points. The seventh was a solid 38-point win.

Badger kicked things off with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, as Olivia Nahorniak, Morgan Hallatt, Lauren O’Brien and Chopper Ceshker finished with a time of 2:05.

O’Brien won the next race, the 200-yard freestyle, in 2:07. Teammate Addisyn Nelson was second at 2:11, and Caraline Phillips fourth (2:29).

In the 200-yard individual medley, MacKenzie Thomas was first in 2:21. Ceshker was third at 2:33 and Nahorniak fourth (2:47).

Callie Ceshker won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.96 seconds, while Hailey Mraz was second at 29.96, and Hallatt was third, less than a second later at 30.39.

Three Badgers finished within three seconds of each other in the 100-yard butterfly: Zoe McNeill was first at 1:10, Thomas second at 1:11, and Chopper Ceshker third in 1:13.

The same thing happened in the 100-yard freestyle as Lilly Westlund won the race in 1:00.53, Kylie Kramp was a close second at 1:00.99, and Aleksa Salter third at 1:03.

O’Brien won her third event of the day in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in 5:51. Nelson was second in 6:04, while Abigail Nosalik was fourth at 7:06.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Thomas, Callie Ceshker, Westlund and Ally Oomens won in 1:51.

Two Badgers nearly tied in the 100-yard backstroke as McNeill was first at 1:10.47 and Nahorniak was second at 1:10.87. Westlund finished off the 1-2-3 sweep by placing third in 1:15.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Callie Ceshker won in 1:13, Kramp was third at 1:20, and Phillips fourth in 1:36.

The Badgers wrapped up their victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay as the squad of Westlund, O’Brien. Chopper Ceshker and Callie Ceshker placed first with a time of 4:00.

