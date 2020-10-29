Badger swim team finishes undefeated season

Badger’s girls swim co-op capped off an undefeated 8-0 season Oct. 20 when the team hosted Burlington and defeated the visiting Demons 111-59.
The Badgers started the meet on a high note, winning the 200-yard medley relay, thanks to a strong performance by the team of Addi Nelson, MacKenzie Thomas, Kylie Kramp and Callie Ceshker.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Badger competitors finished in a row, with Chopper Ceshker in second at 2:07, Zoe McNeill in third at 2:08 and Lilly Westlund at 2:10 in fourth.
The 200-yard individual medley also saw three Badgers in a row, but this time they claimed the top three spots, as Lauren O’Brien was first with a time of 2:22.32 and Kramp was less than a half second behind in second place with a time of 2:22.72. Ella Eck claimed third place in the event with a time of 2:26.
Callie Ceshker finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.91, followed by Thomas in second at 25.20. Aleksa Salter also claimed a point for the Badgers with a fifth-place finish at 28.21.
O’Brien picked up a first-place finish for the second time in the meet in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing with a time of 1:04. Nelson placed fourth in the event with a time of 1:09, followed one second later by Westlund in fifth at 1:10.
In the 100-yard freestyle Callie Ceshker placed first with a time of 54.98, McNeill was third at 58.08, and Eck was fourth at 59.14.
The 500-yard freestyle featured Chopper Ceshker in first place with a time of 5:42, followed closely by Cora Singleton’s time of 5:43 in second place. Lucy Pether rounded out the Badgers’ performances in the event with a time of 5:54 in fifth place.
Badger’s 200-yard freestyle relay team claimed first place, as the team of Nelson, O’Brien, McNeill and Thomas finished with a time of 1:44.
In the 100-yard backstroke, two Badgers nearly tied for second place. Nelson was second at 1:04.85, and Kramp placed third with a time of 1:04.93. Pether finished fourth in the event with a time of 1:08.
Thomas finished in first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.08, barely edging out Burlington’s Megan Schultz, who finished at 1:08.12. Singleton also earned points for the Badgers with a fourth-place finish with a time of 1:18.
Badger wrapped up the meet with one last first-place finish, as the 400-yard relay team of Eck, O’Brien, McNeill and Callie Ceshker finished with a time of 3:47.
The Badgers will be the frontrunners to win the conference title Oct. 31 when the team competes in the Southern Lanes Conference championship meet on their home turf at Badger High School.
