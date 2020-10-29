Badger swim team finishes undefeated season

Badger’s girls swim co-op capped off an undefeated 8-0 season Oct. 20 when the team hosted Burlington and defeated the visiting Demons 111-59.

The Badgers started the meet on a high note, winning the 200-yard medley relay, thanks to a strong performance by the team of Addi Nelson, MacKenzie Thomas, Kylie Kramp and Callie Ceshker.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Badger competitors finished in a row, with Chopper Ceshker in second at 2:07, Zoe McNeill in third at 2:08 and Lilly Westlund at 2:10 in fourth.

The 200-yard individual medley also saw three Badgers in a row, but this time they claimed the top three spots, as Lauren O’Brien was first with a time of 2:22.32 and Kramp was less than a half second behind in second place with a time of 2:22.72. Ella Eck claimed third place in the event with a time of 2:26.

Callie Ceshker finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.91, followed by Thomas in second at 25.20. Aleksa Salter also claimed a point for the Badgers with a fifth-place finish at 28.21.

O’Brien picked up a first-place finish for the second time in the meet in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing with a time of 1:04. Nelson placed fourth in the event with a time of 1:09, followed one second later by Westlund in fifth at 1:10.